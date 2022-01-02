IPO market will remain buzzing in March quarter as well, 23 companies will raise Rs 44,000 crore

The initial public offering (IPO) market will remain buzzing in the current January-March quarter as well. During the quarter, 23 companies are planning to raise Rs 44,000 crore through IPOs. Merchant bankers gave this information.

Technology-based companies will be at the forefront of raising funds from IPOs.

Earlier in 2021, 63 companies had raised a record amount of Rs 1.2 lakh crore through IPO. However, during this period the macro economy remained affected due to the pandemic. Apart from these companies, POWERGRID INVIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust) had raised Rs 7,735 crore through IPO, while Brookfield India Real Estate Trust raised Rs 3,800 crore through REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust).

Merchant bankers said companies expected to raise funds through IPO during the March quarter include OYO (Rs 8,430 crore) and supply chain company Delhivery (Rs 7,460 crore). Apart from these, IPOs of Adani Wilmar (Rs 4,500 crore), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Rs 4,000 crore), Vedanta Fashions (Rs 2,500 crore), Paradip Phosphates (Rs 2,200 crore), Medanta (Rs 2,000 crore) and Xigo (Rs 1,800 crore) were also held. Expected to arrive during the quarter.

Merchant bankers said Scanray Technologies, Healthium Medtech and Sahajanand Medical Technologies may also launch IPOs during the quarter under review. Eklavya, Founder, Recour Club, said, “IPOs are listed by companies to raise capital from the public, thereby increasing the liquidity of their shares as well as helping in price discovery.”

Prateek Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LearnApp.com said that technology companies now want to expand globally and for this they need capital. Hence, they prefer to raise funds through the IPO route.