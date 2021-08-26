IPOS on September 1: Upcoming initial public offering on September 1, Ami Organics IPO and Vijaya Diagnostic Center IPO – AMI Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Center are launching their IPO on September 1.

Upcoming IPOs: The number of companies trying to raise funds from primary market investors is increasing. Every day some companies are bringing their IPO (Initial Public Offering). The two companies are bringing their IPOs on the first day of the new month of September. The two companies are AMI Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Center. AMI Organics is a specialized chemical company. Vijaya Diagnostic Center is a healthcare company.

AMI Organics has set a price target of Rs 603-610 per share for an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 570 crore. The IPO will open on September 1 and close on September 3. The IPO includes a new issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore, while 60,59,600 equity shares will be offered for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. AMI Organics has raised Rs 100 crore from pre-IPO placements, after which the size of the new issue has been increased from Rs 300 crore to Rs 200 crore. Proceeds from the IPO will be used for loan repayment and working capital needs.

Vijaya Diagnostic Center is launching an IPO to raise Rs 1,895 crore. It will open on September 1 and close on September 3. The bid price has been fixed at Rs 522-531 per share. The IPO will be in the form of a Whole Offer Sale (OFS), in which the promoter Dr. S. Surendranath Reddy and other investors will sell their shares. The IPO will reduce the participation of promoters and existing shareholders by 35 per cent.