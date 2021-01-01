ips amitabh thakur: amitabh thakur aur nutan thakur par fir: FIR on amitabh thakur and nutan thakur

Highlights Police arrested Amitabh Thakur on Friday.

An FIR was also registered against his wife Nutan Thakur

Action for obstruction of government work

Ashish Sumit Mishra, Lucknow

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur’s troubles are not going away. On the one hand, where the rape victim was arrested and sent to jail on Friday in a case of self-immolation outside the Supreme Court, a case has been registered against Amitabh Thakur and his wife Nutan Thakur at the Gomti Nagar police station on Saturday. Government work ..

An FIR was registered under this section

A case has been registered against Amitabh Thakur and his wife under Section 186/189/224/225/323/353/427 for obstructing government work, said Sub-Inspector Dhananjay Singh posted at Gomti Nagar police station.

On Friday, police had gone to arrest Amitabh Thakur from his residence at Viramkhand-5. Where there was a lot of confusion at the time of the arrest. A video of police slapping the police while arresting Amitabh Thakur also came to light.

Nutan Thakur had said that the case was filed

In a conversation with NBT Online on Friday, wife Nutan Thakur had said that Amitabh Thakur had been arrested with the intention of creating political motives. If any impartial committee investigates the matter, it will be seen that Amitabh Thakur has no wrongdoing in the matter. The government has the authority, I know how many more FIRs will be filed now.

