IPS Anirudh Singh told the story of catching a notorious crook, Atiq Ahmed was also afraid of his name

Catching an absconding criminal who is on the run for 30-35 years is not really difficult but impossible. But the vicious criminal was caught by fire brand IPS Anirudh Singh. He used every trick that would look like a film to catch him. However, in the end, the saying of all good was realized on this story and such a criminal was caught by the police, due to which Ateeq also used to tremble.

The story is of Chhote alias Chhotak of Prayagraj. Once upon a time, the terror of the younger was so much in the city of Sangam that even today’s don Ateeq Ahmed used to shy away from going in front of him. His pastime was to walk with a knife in his hand. It was his nature to bow down to any miscreant in the blink of an eye. Two heinous crimes were registered in his name in the police records. One for murder and one for throwing acid on his sister-in-law. Sometimes the small one who spreads terror openly on the streets goes missing one day and his clue is not found.

The police also takes her as missing and sits on her hand. But during the hearing of a case, the Allahabad High Court instructs the police to produce Chhote. There was a dilemma before the police. There was no photo of him, nor was his real name known. The then IG entrusted Anirudh Singh to catch him.

A team is then formed that seeks out older people who were once younger companions. It is learned from them that Chhote had gone to Mumbai and started to inform the evils of Purvanchal for the police there. The police team reaches Mumbai but Chhote cannot be traced. After beating lakhs of hands and feet, the police got only this clue that the younger was very much attached to his sister. He used to send her the money for the expenses every month. This lead came in handy for the police. Sister’s account was kept under surveillance.

It was found from the account that money was first sent to the sister from Mumbai but then she started getting money from Gujarat. The police moved to Surat in Gujarat. During investigation, it was found that Chhote had started working on some tomb. The police kept an eye on all the shrines and mosques but could not find any clue. Desperate, the police team was about to return, when Anirudh Singh got a thought. And that was that no one can ever forget his old name. This leak worked.

The police teams again went towards the tombs and mosques. Going there, the suspects were called from behind by the name of the little one from Allahabad. IPS says that when a voice was raised from behind the Muslim-turned-chhoti, he looked back and came under police custody. The police brought him by train and on the way kept listening to the tales of the little one’s bullying. He was produced in court. But after a month he died due to depression. During that time he was in jail.