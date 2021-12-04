Ips salary in hand every month: How much salary do IPS officers get? Find out what are the strengths and responsibilities – ips officer pay power and responsibilities

Salary of IPS officers in India: IPS is the most prestigious job in the Indian Police Service. Every young person in the country dreams of becoming an IPS officer and works hard for years, but only a select few succeed. The post of IPS is one of the most prestigious positions in India’s internal security system. The Indian Police Service is one of the most fundamental pillars of Indian democracy. IPS officers play a vital role in establishing law and order at the grassroots level in the country.



IPS officer job

After being selected in the Indian Police Service (IPS), these officers are tasked with maintaining law and order. Only IPS officers are responsible for enforcing the law in the country. For this, IPS officers have to undergo rigorous training. The primary duty of the IPS is to ensure that the people under its jurisdiction are safe and that all the officers in the district work to maintain law and order. They are promoted from SP to DIG, IG, DGP.

The IPS officer has the most important responsibility

Crime prevention Accident prevention (social, economic, etc.) Disaster handling Crime Investigation Register for First Information Report (FIR) Allowing political / religious events

Control of all internal security forces is in their hands

In addition to leading the state police, the IPS officer is also the head of the Central Police Association, the National Security Guard, the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, the BSF, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the CRPF. Here he takes on the role of commander. These officers are the heads of state and union police forces. They have to work with the Indian Army for some time to deploy troops in the area for specific purposes.

It is their responsibility to maintain law and order everywhere.

On the other hand, IPS officers in the state police play an important role in maintaining peace in the district and are an essential part of all law and order decisions in the district, which are involved in maintaining peace in the city. In addition, they must ensure that there is no physical or financial damage to property or people in their allotted area. He is also responsible for the protection of VIPs. In particular, the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister have a responsibility to protect.

Disaster and crisis management

Disaster and crisis management is also the responsibility of the IPS officer. Such as identifying the causes of disasters and effectively managing crisis situations to protect people. For example, in the event of a riot or disaster, IPS officers may call an emergency meeting of the armed forces or the NDRF to maintain order.

IPS officer salary

Currently, an IPS officer initially gets a salary of Rs 56,100 as per 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission). At the same time, after reaching the post of DGP, he gets a salary of around Rs. 2 lakh 25 thousand per month.

DSP – He gets a salary of Rs. 56,100. ASP – They get a salary of Rs 67,700. SP – Upon reaching this post, an IPS officer gets a salary of Rs. 78,800. ASP – The salary of the officer in this post was 1 lakh 18 thousand 500 rupees. DIG – These IPS officers get a salary of Rs. 1 lakh 31 thousand 100. IG – He gets a monthly salary of 1 lakh 44 thousand 200 rupees. ADGP – Upon reaching this post, IPS officers get a salary of Rs. 2 lakh 5 thousand 400. DGP – This is the highest post among IPS officers. The officer appointed to this post gets the highest salary. His monthly salary is 2 lakh 25 thousand rupees.

Other facilities are available to IPS officers

In addition to higher salaries, IPS officers also get other special benefits based on different pay-bands. The IPS officer gets a luxurious house and car. However, the size of the house and car is decided on the basis of postage. Apart from this, officers are also given posts like home helper, security guard, driver etc. In addition to medical treatment, the government pays for telephone and electricity bills. These IPS officers are also allowed to take education leave for study abroad and the cost is borne by the government. IPS officers also get a lifetime pension after retirement.