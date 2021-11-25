IPS Shivdeep Lande became the ‘messiah’ of women, people started crying at the time of farewell, then will return to Bihar

During posting in Patna, IPS Shivdeep Lande had said, ‘I am probably from Maharashtra by birth, but I am completely Bihari by my deeds and mind. It will be my fortune to increase the pride of Bihar.

Supercop Shivdeep Lande is one of those IPS officers in whose name criminals’ feet tremble. Bihar cadre IPS Shivdeep Lande is presently posted as DIG in Police Crime Branch in Mumbai. At the same time, after five years of deputation duty, he is returning to Bihar. According to the information, from the first week of December, he will start serving in the state.

Simple for common people and strict for criminals, Shivdeep Lande was in the limelight during his stay as City SP in Patna. He had cracked down on those manufacturing counterfeit goods in the name of branded companies. At the same time, he had created a sensation by campaigning against those dealing in counterfeit currency, those selling counterfeit medicines.

Apart from this, Shivdeep Lande’s style of working made a place in the hearts of people in the murder of a cloth showroom trader located on Ashok Rajpath near PMCH. In fact, after the murder of the cloth merchant, the rest of the traders did not open their shops for fear of criminals. In such a situation, to remove the fear, Lande caught the criminals and thrashed them at the PMCH gate itself. After this all the shops in the area were opened.

The girls were given their personal phone numbers: Let us tell you that during the posting in Patna, Shivdeep Lande was praised for his campaign against the molesters who molest women. In order to teach a lesson to the miscreants, Shivdeep Lande had shared his personal mobile number among the girls and said that if there is any complaint of molestation, give them directly on the phone.

Photo Source: Instagram/@shivdeeplande

The effect of dividing the number was also shown: In fact, a girl was molested and coerced by 3 alcoholics in Patna. The information of which was given by the girl on Shivdeep Lande’s personal number. Within minutes IPS Lande reached the spot. Although the miscreants had escaped from the spot, their team caught them within a week. Since then Shivdeep Lande had become the messiah of women. Apart from complaints of molestation on his personal number, messages of marriage proposal also started coming.

People were seen crying on the transfer: Such was his popularity among the people that when the Director General of Police of Bihar transferred Shivdeep Lande from Patna City SP to the Police Head Quarter, people took to the streets in protest. People also took out candle march. Not only this, many people were also seen crying due to the news of his transfer.