IPU CET 2022: Registration for Indraprastha University entrance test begins, how to apply – Learn how to register ipu.ac.in on ipu.ac.in

IPU CET 2022: Registration for Indraprastha University entrance test begins

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022. IPU CET will be conducted for admission to various degree, postgraduate and doctoral programs. One can register for the entrance exam by visiting the official website ipu.ac.in. To apply for the exam, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1200 / -. IPU CET will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode.First go to the official website ipu.ac.in.Click on the access link provided on the website.Register now by submitting the requested information.Upload documents now.Then pay the registration fee.Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

The CUCET schedule is coming soon

The schedule for Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2022 is expected to be released next week. The common entrance test will be used in about 14 universities across the country for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Registration for the exam will start on the official website cucet.nta.nic.in. This year, as Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) decided to use CUCET for admission, more candidates are likely to sit in CUCET. Earlier, DU and JNU had separate entrance exams.

We tell you, until last year, most of the courses at Delhi University were based on graduate admission quality and the rest of the admission process for UG courses and postgraduate courses was done through Delhi University Admission Test (DUET) conducted by NTA. .