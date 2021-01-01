Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul open up to Ira Dubey on hitting rock bottom and emerging from it [EXCLUSIVE]





We now have Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul delving deep into their lowest phases to host Ira Dubey on this unique, unseen, uncut model of the tenth episode from A Desk For Two Season 2, and it’s inspiring as hell

Hitting rock bottom shouldn’t be all the time a foul factor as a result of generally, it shows a facet of your character even you could not have been conscious of and you emerge from it stronger than ever. Nonetheless, for that you just want to show the required fortitude, and that is precisely what Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul did after they had hit rock bottom. We now have the 2 actors delving deep into their lowest phases to host Ira Dubey on this unique, unseen, uncut model of the tenth episode from A Desk For Two Season 2, and it’s inspiring as hell. Watch this and extra within the unique clip above… A Desk For Two Season 2 is accessible globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. The present, which has been shot on the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can also be streaming on ZEE5. For extra scoop, observe us on our Instagram Deal with @atablefor2s2.



