Iqbal Khan REACTS to receiving the ‘Worst Actor of the Decade’ award while Maniesh Paul REVEALS his secret crush to Ira Dubey





With A Desk For Two Season 2 gaining increasingly recognition, host Ira Dubey is leaving no stone unturned to pull out all the stops and double our dose of leisure and need for juicy gossip with every new episode. For the tenth instalment of season 2, she has bought two very "good-looking, naughty and gifted males" – as she herself places it – Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul, and it is the first time that we realise that they match the invoice of being "two peas in a pod". For starters, the duo maintain nothing again, and secondly, with the former recognized for his candour and the latter, for his fast wit, we get the finest of each worlds on the present.

The tenth episode, which premieres at the moment, Could 30, on ZEE5 World, begins with host Ira Dubey inquiring how the two met years in the past and what broke the ice, with Iqbal Khan reminiscing seeing Maniesh Paul for the first time as a substitute to the actor who was supposed to do the present, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, with him, and questioning, what type of alternative the makers made. Iqbal then recounts how his two films bombing at the box-office prompted him to take up Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, the place he performed one of TV's iconic rockstars while including that he would not really feel he has arrived but.

On the different hand, Maniesh recollects the first time he launched his mom to Amitabh Bachchan, and she or he ended up saying, "I knew he copies you." He then goes on to discuss his upcoming movie with Varun Dhawan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and might't cease praising Anil Kapoor, who additionally stars in it. Maniesh Paul additionally reveals his secret crush on Jennifer Lopez (now not a secret although) and Iqbal Khan reacts on receiving the worst actor of the decade. Take a look at the unique sneak peek of the episode under:

If that does not make the watch for the subsequent episode of A Desk For Two insufferable, we do not know what’s going to. Do not forget to catch the full tenth episode of A Desk For Two Season 2 on ZEE5. The present, which has been shot at the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can also be accessible globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. It is also streaming on ZEE5.

