IQoo 9 Pro IQoo 9 IQoo 9 SE All three smartphones launched in India know their price and features –

iQOO 9 smartphone has a 6.5-inch FHD + 10-bit AMOLED display. The company has also given an in-display fingerprint scanner in this smartphone.

iQOO 9 Series : Vivo’s sub-brand company iQOO has launched three new smartphones. These smartphones are the iQOO9 series smartphones. In which the price of iQOO 9 SE starts at Rs 33,990 and the price of iQOO 9 smartphone starts at Rs 42,990. At the same time, the price of iQOO 9 Pro smartphone has been fixed at Rs 64,990. Let’s know the details of these three smartphones

Features and Specifications of iQOO 9 Pro – The iQOO 9 Pro smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Along with this, ultrasonic in-display sensor has also been given in this smartphone. This smartphone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and iQOO IDC. In iQOO 9 Pro, the company has given 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Talking about the camera, the rear has a 50MP primary camera, 50MP 150 degree wide-angle fisheye camera and a 16MP portrait sensor camera. Along with this, there is a 16MP camera on the front for selfie.

Features and Specifications of iQOO 9 – iQOO 9 smartphone has a 6.5-inch FHD + 10-bit AMOLED display. The company has also given an in-display fingerprint scanner in this smartphone. This smartphone runs on IQOO 9 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The iQOO 9 smartphone also gets an IDC chip with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone packs a triple camera setup with a 48MP IMX598 main gimbal camera, a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide macro camera, and a 13MP portrait camera with 2X optical zoom. At the same time, a 16MP front camera is available in this smartphone for selfie. Talking about the power of iQOO 9, it has a 4,350mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. This smartphone comes with Android 12-based FunTouchOS 12 and will also get two years of system updates.

Features and Specifications of iQOO 9 SE – iQOO 9 SE is a new mini-series and is the first SE-phone from iQOO. It gets a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, 1000Hz Instant Touch, and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and also has an Intelligent Display chip with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. For the camera setup, it has a 48MP IMX598 main camera with OIS, a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide camera and a 2MP mono sensor. There is also a 16MP camera on the front. The iQOO 9 SE packs a 4,500mAh battery that comes with 66W fast charging support. The phone comes with Android 12-based FunTouchOS 12 and will also get two years of system updates.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Sale of this smartphone started from today, know what are the offers and prices

Price of IQoo 9 Pro, IQoo 9, IQoo 9 SE – The 8GB/256GB variant of iQOO 9 Pro costs Rs 64,990 and the 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs 69,990. The 8GB/128GB variant of iQOO 9 costs Rs 42,990 and the 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs 46,990. At the same time, the price of iQOO 9 SE is Rs 33,990 for the 8/128GB variant and Rs 37,990 for the 12/256GB variant.