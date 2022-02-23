Jobs

IQoo 9 Pro IQoo 9 IQoo 9 SE All three smartphones launched in India know their price and features –

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IQoo 9 Pro IQoo 9 IQoo 9 SE All three smartphones launched in India know their price and features –
Written by admin
IQoo 9 Pro IQoo 9 IQoo 9 SE All three smartphones launched in India know their price and features –

IQoo 9 Pro IQoo 9 IQoo 9 SE All three smartphones launched in India know their price and features –

IQoo 9 Pro IQoo 9 IQoo 9 SE All three smartphones launched in India know their price and features –

iQOO 9 smartphone has a 6.5-inch FHD + 10-bit AMOLED display. The company has also given an in-display fingerprint scanner in this smartphone.

iQOO 9 Series : Vivo’s sub-brand company iQOO has launched three new smartphones. These smartphones are the iQOO9 series smartphones. In which the price of iQOO 9 SE starts at Rs 33,990 and the price of iQOO 9 smartphone starts at Rs 42,990. At the same time, the price of iQOO 9 Pro smartphone has been fixed at Rs 64,990. Let’s know the details of these three smartphones

Features and Specifications of iQOO 9 Pro – The iQOO 9 Pro smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Along with this, ultrasonic in-display sensor has also been given in this smartphone. This smartphone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and iQOO IDC. In iQOO 9 Pro, the company has given 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Talking about the camera, the rear has a 50MP primary camera, 50MP 150 degree wide-angle fisheye camera and a 16MP portrait sensor camera. Along with this, there is a 16MP camera on the front for selfie.

Features and Specifications of iQOO 9 – iQOO 9 smartphone has a 6.5-inch FHD + 10-bit AMOLED display. The company has also given an in-display fingerprint scanner in this smartphone. This smartphone runs on IQOO 9 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The iQOO 9 smartphone also gets an IDC chip with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone packs a triple camera setup with a 48MP IMX598 main gimbal camera, a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide macro camera, and a 13MP portrait camera with 2X optical zoom. At the same time, a 16MP front camera is available in this smartphone for selfie. Talking about the power of iQOO 9, it has a 4,350mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. This smartphone comes with Android 12-based FunTouchOS 12 and will also get two years of system updates.

READ Also  These 10 tricks will work in finding things on Google, you will get faster results

Features and Specifications of iQOO 9 SE – iQOO 9 SE is a new mini-series and is the first SE-phone from iQOO. It gets a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, 1000Hz Instant Touch, and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and also has an Intelligent Display chip with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. For the camera setup, it has a 48MP IMX598 main camera with OIS, a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide camera and a 2MP mono sensor. There is also a 16MP camera on the front. The iQOO 9 SE packs a 4,500mAh battery that comes with 66W fast charging support. The phone comes with Android 12-based FunTouchOS 12 and will also get two years of system updates.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Sale of this smartphone started from today, know what are the offers and prices

Price of IQoo 9 Pro, IQoo 9, IQoo 9 SE – The 8GB/256GB variant of iQOO 9 Pro costs Rs 64,990 and the 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs 69,990. The 8GB/128GB variant of iQOO 9 costs Rs 42,990 and the 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs 46,990. At the same time, the price of iQOO 9 SE is Rs 33,990 for the 8/128GB variant and Rs 37,990 for the 12/256GB variant.


#IQoo #Pro #IQoo #IQoo #smartphones #launched #India #price #features

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  HSSC SI recruitment Exam 2021 date released, know here when you can download Admit card, check syllabus and exam pattern

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment