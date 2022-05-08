iQoo Neo 6 SE phone with 12GB RAM and 64MP camera has been unveiled and will be priced in the budget

The new smartphone of the iQoo Neo 6 series can debut in India soon. The veil has been revealed from the specification of this phone. Its new phone iQoo Neo 6 SE has many features similar to iQoo Neo 6. This phone has been launched in China. In this phone, you are given a 120Hz AMOLED display with a big processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It has features like 64MP triple rear camera and face unlock.

Price and when will it be launched in India

Talking about the price of iQoo Neo 6 SE, it comes at CNY 1,999 (about Rs 23,000) for its base variant 8GB + 128GB storage. CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,850) for the 12GB + 256GB option. This phone comes with three color options, which include Interstellar, Orange and Neo color. There are plans to introduce this phone in other markets including India.

Specification

iQoo Neo 6 SE smartphone runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom screen on top. This phone comes with 6.62 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC processor, which can be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the other hand, the iQoo Neo 6 phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and can also be paired with 12GB of RAM.

triple rear camera

Talking about the camera of this phone, it comes with 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Plus GW1P primary sensor with f/1.89 aperture lens. While it comes with an 8MP sensor with f/1.89 ultra wide lens and a 2MP sensor with f/2.2 micro lens. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 16MP sensor camera with f/2.0 aperture lens.

connectivity

It has 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Apart from this, users have been given an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, geoscope, magnetometer and a proximeter sensor in it. Fingerprint sensor is given in the display of the phone itself. This phone has a 4,700mAh battery and 80W flash charging support.