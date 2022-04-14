iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Revealed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Will Get 80w Fast Charging

Ever since the launch of the iQoo Neo 6 5G smartphone in China, its specifications and price have been exposed. The new iQoo phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and features a triple rear setup. Along with this, a display chip has also been given in it, which claims to give better graphics processor for gamers.

The phone is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Along with this, a 44W flash charge power bank has been introduced, which can charge the Neo 6 from zero to 50 percent in 18 minutes. Cooling steam has also been introduced so that the phone does not become a big hit.

cost

The iQoo Neo 6 price in China is CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 33,500) for 8GB + 128GB. At the same time, CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model of this phone and CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 39,400) for the 12GB + 256GB variant in the top-end. The iQoo Neo 6 comes in blue and orange colours, with classic leather back with black shade and fluorite AG glass on the back.

iQoo Neo 6 Specifications

This smartphone runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom screen on top. This phone comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Talking about the camera, it has a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Plus GW1P primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Whereas on the front it gives a 16-megapixel camera.

For connectivity, it includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer and a proximity sensor. Apart from this, fingerprint sensor is given on the display of the phone. The phone is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with dual cell support for 80W Flash Charge fast charging.