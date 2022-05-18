iQOO Z6 iQOO Z9 iQOO Z5 iQOO Z3 Series Smartphones Price cut Massive discount offers on Amazon India

iQOO on Monday introduced to make its smartphones obtainable with reductions and offers within the sale on Amazon India. Smartphones of iQOO Z Series, iQOO 9 Series, iQOO 7 Series and iQOO Gen Z Series could be bought from Amazon India with reductions. This sale has began from sixteenth Could and can run until twentieth Could, Friday. If you need a premium cellphone with highly effective options within the mid-range, then you may take into account these smartphones from iQOO. Allow us to inform you which telephones of iQOO could be taken with offers from Amazon.

iQOO Z6 Professional 5G

The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the iQOO Z6 Professional 5G smartphone could be bought from Amazon for Rs 20,999. On the similar time, there’s a likelihood to purchase 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for Rs 23,999 as an alternative of Rs 28,999. This IQ smartphone has a 4700mAh battery which helps 66W quick charging know-how. Snapdragon 778 5G processor is accessible within the cellphone. The handset has 64 megapixel major, 8 megapixel wide-angle and a pair of megapixel macro sensors.

iQOO Z6 44W

Snapdragon 680 cell platform is accessible on this IQ smartphone. And because the identify suggests, this cellphone helps 44W FlashCharge. FullHD + AMOLED show has been given on this cellphone. There’s a likelihood to get 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage of the cellphone from Amazon for Rs 12,499, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for Rs 13,999 and eight GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant for Rs 14,999.

iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6 5G smartphone’s 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant prices Rs 12,999 from Amazon, Rs 14,999 for six GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, Rs 15,999 for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for six GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. There’s a likelihood to get the variant for Rs 19,999.

iQOO 9 Series

The iQOO 9 collection was launched not too long ago and this collection contains iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Professional and iQOO 9SE smartphones. There’s a likelihood to take all these telephones with discount. There’s a likelihood to get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of iQOO 9 for Rs 38,990. Whereas 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of the cellphone could be taken for Rs 42,990. On the similar time, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of iQOO 9SE could be taken for Rs 30,990 as an alternative of Rs 33,990. Whereas the worth of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is Rs 34,990. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of iQOO 9 Professional has been made obtainable within the sale for Rs 58,990 whereas the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant has been made obtainable for Rs 63,990.

iQOO Z3 5G

The iQoo Z3 5G smartphone comes with 55W flash cost assist. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of this cellphone could be taken for Rs 19,990. Snapdragon 768 5G processor has been given within the cellphone.

iQOO Z5 5G

Snapdragon 778 5G processor is accessible on this smartphone of IQ. The handset additionally has a 44W charging possibility. There’s a likelihood to get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage of this cellphone within the sale for Rs 21,990. On the similar time, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage could be taken for Rs 26,990.

It’s value noting that the corporate has made all its smartphones obtainable on Amazon at no-cost EMI for as much as 12 months. An immediate discount of as much as Rs 3,000 will probably be obtainable on shopping for the cellphone via HDFC Financial institution credit score/debit card and EMI transactions. Aside from this, a discount coupon of Rs 2000 will also be utilized from Amazon.