iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 4G Launched in India with 64MP Snapdragon 778G and 66W fast charging

iQoo has launched two new smartphones in the Z series in India iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 4G. This phone is an upgrade version of iQOO Z5. Both the launched devices will be available on the official website of Amazon and iQoo. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone will feature a better gaming processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with 90Hz AMOLED display and 64MP triple camera setup.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has a starting price of Rs 23,999 for 6GB/128GB variant, Rs 24,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 28,999 for 12GB/256GB in India. While the price for the base variant 4GB/128GB of iQOO Z6 4G is Rs 14,499. Apart from this, Rs 15,999 for 6GB / 128GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB / 128GB variant.

iQOO Z6 Pro Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Z6 Pro phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM. iQOO Z6 Pro comes packed with 128GB/256GB internal storage. 66W fast charging support has been provided in this phone with 4,700mAh battery support. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has an AnTuTu score of 550K+, which is the highest in the segment. iQOO Z6 Pro comes with a liquid cooling system that cools down the CPU temperature by up to 12 degrees.

camera

Triple rear camera setup has been given in iQOO Z6 Pro. In which 64MP primary camera, 8MP 116 moving ultra wide lens and 2MP micro shooter camera have been done. On the other hand, it has a 16MP camera for selfies. iQOO Z6 Pro out of the box runs Android 12-based Funtouch 12.

iQOO Z6 4G Specifications

This phone supports a 6.58-inch Full HD + IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The iQOO Z6 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12-based Funtouch 12. iQOO Z6 comes with a triple camera setup. It offers two other rear cameras along with a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.