Ira Dubey slaps Ranveer Singh: When Ranveer Singh was making a fuss at an awards ceremony and host

Ranveer Singh, one of the top actors in Bollywood, was slapped by the host for making noise and jumping in an award show. Actress Ira Dubey, who co-hosted the show, related the story to Ranveer.

Ira said this in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. Iran said she is one of the open-minded people and she says what she thinks. Even after the event started, Ira saw Ranveer jumping around, then she asked him to sit on his seat.





She said in an interview, ‘I was hosting the GQ Awards and Ranveer was also at the event. Ranveer was behaving as usual. I respect him, he is a wonderful actor and there is no one like him in the industry. The event had already started and I was hosting the show with Akshay Oberoi. Ranbir was walking from table to table, jumping from side to side, meeting everyone, making noises, making noises and the event had already started. I asked him to sit in his seat and I don’t think he liked it.



He said, ‘And when the Entertainer of the Year award was announced, I looked at him and said – Ranveer, it’s not you, he said – yes! He knew me from Delhi, he has worked with my aunt.