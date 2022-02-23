Ira Kha shared a cute picture with Aamir Khan and Boyfriend Nupur Sikhare! Ayra posted a cute picture with Aamir Khan and boyfriend

dating each other

Aayra Khan and Nupur have been dating each other for a long time and Aamir Khan is very happy with this relationship and says that he is happy with his daughter’s choice and never goes against her decision.

Some time back, Aamir Khan became a part of the news regarding his personal life as he announced his separation from his ex-wife. Both of them came together and stamped the news of separation from Kiran Rao, but often talked about working together.

This was the second marriage of Aamir Khan which ended. Although now what will happen next, only time will tell, but at this time she is very busy with her work. Very soon his films will come out.

On the workfront, Aamir Khan is busy with Lal Singh Chaddha and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen with him in this film. This film is being made for a long time and fans are eagerly waiting for the film.