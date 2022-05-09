Ira Khan cut Kate with father Aamir Khan, pictures went viral! Ayra Khan cut Kate with father Aamir Khan, pictures went viral!

News oi-Salman Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan turned 25 on Sunday. His cake cutting pictures are going viral. During this, he cut the cake with his parents and Azad Rao Khan. Apart from this, he also cut the cake with his special friend. Nupur took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her birthday celebration. He wrote, “Happy birthday my love (heart emoticon) I love you so much babes @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love.”

Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone? Strong entry in ‘Project K’!

Another picture from Ayra’s cake cutting ceremony with her parents was also posted online. As Ayra blows out the candles in her cream-and-yellow swimsuit,

His father Aamir and brother Azad are seen shirtless and clapping for him. Just before the ceremony, they are seen jumping out of the water. Ayra’s mother and Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta are also seen in the photo.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan reveals that she is suffering from an anxiety attack. She shared the information in that post, and she later revealed what helped her deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Aamir Khan’s daughter is very bold and often her pictures are in discussion. Talking about Aamir Khan, he is one of the most brilliant superstars and his film Lal Singh Chaddha is in the news.

Painful disclosure of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan – comes anxiety attacks, crying and fits

Ayra posted a cute picture with Aamir Khan and boyfriend, viral on social media!

Aamir Khan’s daughter is troubled by increasing weight, kept fast for 15 days to reduce 20 kg

Aamir Khan arrives for dinner with Ayra Khan, has completed the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha!

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan is being trolled, cigarette packet seen in the picture?

Aamir Khan’s daughter’s reaction after seeing Fatima Sana Shaikh’s boldest photoshoot with 12 pictures Viral

Ayra Khan was seen walking on the road holding her boyfriend’s hand, people made lewd comments!

After the divorce of father Aamir Khan, daughter Ayra wrote such a post, a big question arose, what does it mean?

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra shares a cute romantic video with boyfriend Nupur

Ayra Khan launches ‘Agatsu Foundation’ – an effort to improve life and find balance

Aamir Khan’s Sahabzadi was seen chilling in a bold style by the poolside, Ayra Khan’s killer style!

Aamir Khan’s daughter got furious for speaking Ira Khan, said, now if wrong name is taken, then a fine of 5 thousand will have to be paid – VIDEO

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Master Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Private Hospital Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Ira Khan cut Kate with father Aamir Khan, pictures went viral! She is looking very hot in swim suit. Read the details.

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 12:40 [IST]