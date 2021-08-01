Ira Khan Instagram: Shared her childhood photo with her close friend on instagram | Ira Khan looked very cute as a child, seeing the photo, the heart will be blown away by the innocence!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s beloved Aira Khan used to look very cute in childhood. He gave proof of this through his Instagram post. Aira recently shared a photo, which is now becoming very viral.

share photo

Even though Ira Khan is away from films, she remains in the discussion on social media for some reason or the other. Sometimes with boyfriend and sometimes by sharing a throwback photo, Aira gathers a lot of limelight. Continuing this sequence, Aira Khan has shared a childhood photo of her on social media, which is now going viral. In this throwback childhood photo, Aira is seen with her friend.

‘Coolest kids’

Remembering her childhood days, Ira Khan Childhood Photo has shared this picture on her social media account. He shared this picture on Saturday night. In this, his friend who is seen with Aira, his name is Danielle Pereira. Both are posing in a very cute way while looking at the camera. In the photo, Aira is seen in a blue turtle neck sweater. Along with this, a necklace with beads can also be seen around her neck. Sharing this picture, she writes, ‘Have you met the coolest kids on the block’.

photo went viral

Recently, another photo of Ira Khan went viral on social media, in which she was seen sitting with her dog on the bench of the park. To blur this picture, users also trolled him a lot. In fact, users believed that they had blurred the picture due to the cigarette packets and lighters placed on the bench.

There is discussion about personal life

Ayra Khan is dating fitness trainer Nupur Shikare these days. Many pictures and videos of both are viral on social media. Ayra Khan made her relationship with Nupur Shikare public on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Also read- This big filmmaker came in support of Shilpa Shetty, told a lot of lies to the celebs

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to