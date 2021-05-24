Iran, a Longtime Backer of Hamas, Cheers Attacks on Israel

The management of Iran, engaged in a lengthy shadow warfare with Israel on land, air and sea, didn’t attempt to conceal the pleasure it took in the newest Israeli-Palestinian battle.

Over the 11 days of combating this month, Tehran praised the harm being carried out to its enemy, and the state information media and conservative commentators highlighted Iran’s function in offering weaponry and army coaching to Palestinian militants in Gaza to hammer Israeli communities.

Iran has for many years supported Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza and whose personal pursuits in battling Israel align with Iran’s. Specialists say that over time, Iran has supplied Hamas with monetary and political help, weapons and expertise and coaching to construct its personal arsenal of superior rockets that may attain deep into Israeli territory.

However within the evaluation of Israeli intelligence, Hamas made its choices independently of Iran within the newest battle.