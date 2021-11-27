Iran Clamps Down on Protests Against Growing Water Shortages
For the past two weeks, the Iranian government has faced growing protests over the scarce water supply in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, with restaurants offering free soup to protesters and Nai offering free haircuts. Government television also aired interviews with farmers discussing their grievances.
But after the protests spread to at least one other city, it happened approximately Friday: the government took violent action.
At around 4am on Thursday, security forces stormed the city’s riverbed with sticks, shields and firearms as a group of farmers were drinking tea and chatting around the campfire.
Hassan Tawkoli, a 47-year-old farmer from Isfahan, said in a telephone interview that security forces used a megaphone to tell farmers they had 10 minutes. His account was backed up by several videos shared by Isfahan residents with the New York Times.
“Before we could move, our tents suddenly caught fire and they started firing tear gas canisters into the air,” said Mr Tawakoli. He said the crowd included several families, including infants and two babies.
“I never expected that they would treat us like this, beat us, shoot us and injure the farmers,” he added.
For more than two weeks, Mr. Tavkoli and hundreds of other farmers have been protesting on dry beds in the city floor. Thousands rallied in solidarity.
Their demand: Restore water flow to the river to help irrigate farmland lost due to mismanagement of water resources.
“We have nothing left of our land and livelihood, we are just asking for our right to water,” said Shri. Tavkoli said. They have three hectares of farmland which was once full of wheat, barley and vegetable crops. The land has been dry and barren for 15 months. Tavkoli has to sell his livestock to survive.
Many years of mismanagement have exacerbated the problem of water scarcity in Iran. In the case of Isfahan, water has been diverted through underground pipes for drinking water away from farmland and to industrial complexes in the Yazd desert region and in the religious city of Kom.
The Iran Meteorological Agency estimates that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought at some level. The country’s former energy minister warned in May that Iran was facing the driest summer of 50 years and that approaching 50 degrees Celsius – 122 degrees Fahrenheit – would reduce power and lead to water shortages.
Protests in July over water shortages, mainly by farmers from the ethnic Arab population in Khuzestan province, were also violently crushed by the government. As a temporary measure, authorities opened a dam and diverted water back into the river, which helped irrigate farmers’ land and hydrate livestock.
In Thursday’s crackdown, security forces demanded that farmers issue a statement announcing that their hunger strike was over, despite the fact that no resolution had been passed and the government had not taken steps to address their problems.
On Friday, as people gathered to protest, security forces resorted to more violence. Conflict spread from the dry riverbed to the streets in the center of Isfahan. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but video and eyewitnesses said several protesters were injured. Mr. Tawakoli said dozens of farmers were seriously injured in the clashes, but did not hear of any deaths. Rights activists say dozens have been arrested.
Videos on social media showed blood coming from the nose of a woman wearing a black sheet; A middle-aged man with blood flowing from a swollen eye; And there are red spots on a man’s bare back, apparently from bird droppings.
Some videos show protesters hurling stones at anti-riot police and targeting Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with “shame on you” and “kill the dictator” and “kill Khamenei”, with the last word in all major states. And security matters.
Mobile and internet services were disrupted in Isfahan and Khuzestan, residents reported, as they tried to shut down communications and events.
Experts on Iran’s water scarcity say climate change and reduced rainfall have exacerbated the drought caused by mismanagement.
“This is a water bankruptcy, there are plenty of water owners but there is not enough water in the account,” said Kaveh Madani, a world-renowned water expert and former deputy head of Iran’s Environmental Protection Agency. “People at the top and bottom of Zayandraud are asking for water for everyone. But this mission is impossible. “
The river Zeyndarud flows through the historic city of Isfahan. The banks of the river are the main greenery of the city and families come together for a summer evening trip. In autumn, the river serves as a stop for migratory birds heading south.
