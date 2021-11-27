Iran Clamps Down on Protests Against Growing Water Shortages

For the past two weeks, the Iranian government has faced growing protests over the scarce water supply in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, with restaurants offering free soup to protesters and Nai offering free haircuts. Government television also aired interviews with farmers discussing their grievances.

But after the protests spread to at least one other city, it happened approximately Friday: the government took violent action.

At around 4am on Thursday, security forces stormed the city’s riverbed with sticks, shields and firearms as a group of farmers were drinking tea and chatting around the campfire.

Hassan Tawkoli, a 47-year-old farmer from Isfahan, said in a telephone interview that security forces used a megaphone to tell farmers they had 10 minutes. His account was backed up by several videos shared by Isfahan residents with the New York Times.