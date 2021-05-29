Iran Clears Way for Hard-line Judiciary Chief to Become President

Candidates in Iran’s presidential elections have all the time been strictly vetted, and people deemed insufficiently loyal to the Islamic Revolution had been disqualified. Inside these limits, contenders held differing views on easing home restrictions or coping with the West, and typically the victor was even a shock.

Now even minor variations that give voters some semblance of a selection seem to have been erased.

The candidates within the election scheduled for June 18 both espouse deeply conservative positions aligned with these of the Supreme Chief, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, or are little identified, with no voter base and no probability to win.

And one candidate particularly is main: Ebrahim Raisi, the present judiciary chief, appointed by Mr. Khamenei, who has an extended historical past of involvement in human rights abuses, and who misplaced in 2013 in a shock victory by the outgoing president, Hassan Rouhani.

With no credible challenger, Mr. Raisi is predicted to win this time. Any severe competitors has been winnowed from the race. Even some members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, identified for their sturdy hostility to any political dissent, described the election as anti-democratic.