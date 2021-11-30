Iran Insists on Immediate Lifting of Sanctions as Nuclear Talks Resume
Vienna – The setting was perfect, but the atmosphere was cool. After a five-month hiatus, talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Monday at the luxury Hotel Palace Coburg in Vienna, where the original agreement was enthusiastically signed.
With the advent of a more conservative government in Iran and a new set of Iranian negotiators who say talks should begin with the lifting of sanctions, the mood among Western negotiators is bleak.
However, as the first round of formal talks ended on Monday, the negotiators also tried to remain enthusiastic.
Enrique Mora, of the European Union, who is chairing the talks, said Iran had “recognized the work it has done in the last six rounds and we will build on that.” But he said Iran was immediately “urging the lifting of sanctions,” which is likely to be unacceptable to Washington.
Iran is also insisting that the United States and its allies pledge never to impose sanctions on Iran again, the country’s chief negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, told reporters after the talks.
According to a senior European official who declined to be named, the Iranian negotiator also said during the meeting that if those demands were not met, Iran would further expand its nuclear program.
But at a crucial stage in keeping the talks alive, Iran agreed to resume talks on Tuesday in one of the three working groups it had set up in previous rounds – on which sanctions would eventually be lifted by the United States. The other two working groups will not resume talks on Tuesday on the nuclear issue and its implementation, and on the course of action for each country if a new agreement is reached.
Mr. Mora said the nuclear working group would meet on Wednesday. There is a “sense of urgency” to restore the nuclear deal, he said, but “I have no definite timeline in mind.”
Europeans felt that there had been significant progress in all three working groups in previous discussions – albeit oddly, Iran refused to speak directly to US Ambassador Robert Malley and would only do so through existing signatories – France, Britain. , Germany, China, Russia and Mr. Mora.
The Biden administration has said it wants to return to the original nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, which was approved by former President Donald Trump. Trump was released in 2018, calling it “the worst deal in history.”
The new Iranian government agrees, with Mr Bageri Kani reiterating in a commentary in the Financial Times that the word “nuclear negotiation” is “erroneous”.
Iran’s first goal, he wrote, is to “complete, guarantee and verify the sanctions imposed on the Iranian people.” Earlier this month, he said the talks were “negotiations to remove illegal and inhumane sanctions,” in an article in Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian’s Iranian press on Monday.
To underline the emphasis on lifting punitive financial sanctions, Shri. Bagheri Kani led a delegation to Vienna, including the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic and Legal Affairs, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank and its former head, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Oil, and the economic adviser to the Vice President of Iran.
After several days of informal discussions where essential discussions are held, the full meeting started more than an hour later than the scheduled time when Shri. Bagheri Kani finally entered the room. He spoke in support of the US Alliance for Democracy, but said that maintaining some independence was important for the United States.
The situation on the ground in Iran has changed in the last five months, since the last round of talks ended, this week’s discussion has become more difficult.
Iran maintained the deal for a year after Washington withdrew, but its nuclear program has grown significantly since then, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog. Under the agreement, banned modern centrifuges are manufactured and conservation limits are violated. It is even closer than having high-enriched uranium high enough to make a bomb (although Iran may not always want to build a weapon, maybe two years away).
Iran, which opposes US withdrawal from the deal in 2018, has adapted to the current system of tough sanctions on oil sales to China and Russia, whose relations with Washington have improved dramatically over time.
Iran has sought to put pressure on Washington by rejecting an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect Iranian nuclear power sites and restore access to recordings from those sites. The concern is that the agency, and thus the world, will soon be blind to what Iran is actually doing in its nuclear program.
However, the agency’s board of governors did not vote in favor of the resolution, citing opposition from China and Russia.
The United States has ruled out lifting any unilateral sanctions before Iran returns to compliance, and has rejected Iran’s demand that Washington never abandon the agreement.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important. In Tehran, he said, “The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in Vienna determined to reach an agreement and is looking forward to fruitful discussions.” “The government has shown its willingness and seriousness by sending quality teams familiar to all. If the other side shows the same desire, we will be on the right track to reach an agreement. ”
But Mr Malley, the US ambassador to the BBC, regularly told the BBC over the weekend that “if Iran thinks it can use this time to its advantage, it will come back and say it wants something better.” Will not work. We and our partners will not go for it. ”
Still, no one expects the talks to end permanently, leaving the United States and Israel facing tough options, as both countries have promised that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.
Israel, which strongly opposes the 2015 agreement, does not want Washington and the Europeans to defeat Iran or make compromises or make temporary arrangements. Israel says it will continue to try to sabotage, delay or destroy Iran’s nuclear program, although US officials believe such efforts are ultimately counterproductive.
And Iran’s growing nuclear knowledge cannot be exhausted, and if the country decides to do so, it will have to acquire the ability to build bombs in a short time – in order to become a nuclear power state. Geo-political consequences in the Middle East.
“The stakes are high and there are no reliable railings,” said Suzanne Demaggio, who studies Iran and non-proliferation for the Quincy Institute and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
“The resumption of talks in Vienna is a political off-ramp and an opportunity to move away from the maximum pressure to reduce tensions,” she said. “But all the signs point to the rocky road ahead.”
