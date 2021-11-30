Iran Insists on Immediate Lifting of Sanctions as Nuclear Talks Resume

Vienna – The setting was perfect, but the atmosphere was cool. After a five-month hiatus, talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Monday at the luxury Hotel Palace Coburg in Vienna, where the original agreement was enthusiastically signed.

With the advent of a more conservative government in Iran and a new set of Iranian negotiators who say talks should begin with the lifting of sanctions, the mood among Western negotiators is bleak.

However, as the first round of formal talks ended on Monday, the negotiators also tried to remain enthusiastic.

Enrique Mora, of the European Union, who is chairing the talks, said Iran had “recognized the work it has done in the last six rounds and we will build on that.” But he said Iran was immediately “urging the lifting of sanctions,” which is likely to be unacceptable to Washington.

Iran is also insisting that the United States and its allies pledge never to impose sanctions on Iran again, the country’s chief negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, told reporters after the talks.