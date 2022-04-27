Iran looking to increase military cooperation with ‘like-minded’ China



Iran is seeking to strengthen ties with China in the hope of resisting the United States, as talks on a new Iran nuclear deal remain fruitful.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has welcomed Chinese National Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and the two men have agreed on the strategic advantage of their alliance, Iran’s state-run media The Associated Press reported. Wei said the purpose of the visit was to “improve strategic defense cooperation” between Iran and China.

“Tackling unilateralism and building stability and order is possible through the cooperation of independent and like-minded forces,” Raisi said.

Wei agreed that a strong relationship between the two countries would be good for security, “especially in the current crisis and tense situation.”

Iranian Foreign Minister General Mohammad Reza Ashtinai also met with Wei, who invited Iranian officials and others from the Iranian military to visit China.

“Wherever the United States has a military presence, it has created a wave of insecurity, instability, rifts, despair, war, destruction and displacement,” Wei was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

The two countries are developing their military ties as they sign a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement in 2021 that includes economic and agricultural activities as well as transport. The navies of Iran and China have visited each other’s ports and conducted joint exercises in the Indian Ocean.