Iran nearing nuclear threshold, with US options to stop it narrowing, report warns



First in Fox: Iran’s regime is closing in on its nuclear arsenal, and options available to the United States to deter Tehran from pursuing a nuclear campaign are rapidly shrinking, a new report released Thursday said.

The Washington DC-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracy (FDD) warns that the regime has “reached a point where no outside power can stop it from developing nuclear weapons.”

“As Tehran reaches that threshold, it will face an increasingly difficult choice in allowing the United States to overtake the regime or to take firm action to prevent Iran from pursuing nuclear power – including a possible military strike,” reports Fellow Andrea Striker and Anthony. Ruggiero says.

The report comes on the same day as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it believes Iran has significantly increased its highly enriched uranium reserves – a violation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which both the United States and Iran later abandoned.

The Trump administration withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 over concerns that sanctions had not done enough to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The United States withdrew and subsequently imposed a number of sanctions on Iran, increasing its nuclear activities.

The Biden administration has sought to re-enter the agreement, and talks are under way in Vienna with diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia to try to bring Iran and the United States back into the agreement.

The FDD report warns that through negotiations with Iran, it is giving the government more space to reach a nuclear end. It already has enough uranium to make weapon-grade uranium for at least four nuclear weapons and is expanding its ballistic missile program, which it could use as a delivery vehicle.

“Currently, if the government decides to build its first nuclear weapon, it may take less than three weeks to build enough isolated material,” it says.

The authors also note the uncertainty from the IAEA’s incomplete intelligence report, which serves as the UN nuclear watchdog. The Vienna-based group said this week that it had not been able to verify the exact size of Iran’s enriched uranium reserves due to restrictions imposed by Tehran on UN inspectors last year, and that its monitoring and verification activities were being “severely affected” by Iran’s decision. To stop inspectors from accessing the agency’s monitoring equipment.

The FDD report states that the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), legitimizes Iran’s progress toward the nuclear threshold, and while it prohibits the use of weapons, “weak monitoring and verification provisions of the agreement violate it.”

Since President Biden took office, the report noted, Iran has been increasing its uranium enrichment towards weapons-grade purity, and said there should have been a “tough response” from the Biden administration and the IAEA – but it did not happen.

“By prolonging the talks in Vienna, the Islamic Republic has brought its breakout time close to zero, thanks to the relaxation of Biden’s sanctions as a gesture of goodwill, earning billions of dollars from oil exports.”

Now, the United States has reportedly acknowledged that it is not possible for JCPOA to return to the 7-12 month “breakout” period, and that it is more likely to be 6-9 months under a new agreement – the FDD report warns that an agreement allows advanced centrifuges to remain. Which will strengthen that timeline.

The author argues that, given the uncertainty of its intentions and actions with fast-moving Iran, Washington’s options are narrow.

“In the midst of this uncertainty, President Biden may have to choose between launching a military strike based on incomplete or conflicting information or agreeing to the development of Iran’s nuclear weapons,” the report said. “Tehran should be kept far away from the threshold so that an American president can never reach this difficult decision.”

It warns of a “flawed basis” shared by the Iran deal and the Biden administration that Iran could keep its uranium enrichment program away from the nuclear threshold.

Instead, the authors argue, the United States should take steps to restore an international consensus that Iran cannot be trusted in its enrichment program and to launch an economic, financial and political pressure program to force it to return to the negotiating table. Includes all recovery in. Pre-sanctions on Iran.

Meanwhile, the report said the use of cyber-attacks and subversive propaganda on US nuclear sites should be considered to delay Iran’s progress.

“The Biden administration should take all necessary steps to ensure that the world’s most powerful state sponsors of terrorism can never reach the nuclear end,” they argue.

Gadget Clock' Ben Ivansky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.