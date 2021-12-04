Iran Nuclear Talks Head for Collapse Unless Tehran Shifts, Europeans Say

BRUSSELS – Western negotiators seeking to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal said Friday that a new, tougher government in Iran is proposing unacceptable changes to the existing draft agreement, even as it moves rapidly through its nuclear program.

If Tehran does not change its stance quickly, diplomats from Britain, France and Germany warned after a five-day meeting in Vienna that successful negotiations are unlikely. Talks were postponed to consult with governments and could resume next week.

“Five months ago, Iran disrupted negotiations and since then, Iran has been rapidly advancing its nuclear program,” the trio said in a joint statement. “This week, he has lagged behind in political progress. Iran is breaking almost all of the difficult compromises made in months of difficult negotiations and is demanding substantial changes in the text, “he said, adding that” 70 to 80 percent of the draft is weak. “

Iran says it wants to return to the 2015 agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, or JCPOA, but Europeans say some of Iran’s proposals are not only inconsistent with the agreement but “go beyond its provisions.”