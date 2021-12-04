Iran Nuclear Talks Head for Collapse Unless Tehran Shifts, Europeans Say
BRUSSELS – Western negotiators seeking to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal said Friday that a new, tougher government in Iran is proposing unacceptable changes to the existing draft agreement, even as it moves rapidly through its nuclear program.
If Tehran does not change its stance quickly, diplomats from Britain, France and Germany warned after a five-day meeting in Vienna that successful negotiations are unlikely. Talks were postponed to consult with governments and could resume next week.
“Five months ago, Iran disrupted negotiations and since then, Iran has been rapidly advancing its nuclear program,” the trio said in a joint statement. “This week, he has lagged behind in political progress. Iran is breaking almost all of the difficult compromises made in months of difficult negotiations and is demanding substantial changes in the text, “he said, adding that” 70 to 80 percent of the draft is weak. “
Iran says it wants to return to the 2015 agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, or JCPOA, but Europeans say some of Iran’s proposals are not only inconsistent with the agreement but “go beyond its provisions.”
“It is unclear how this new gap can be bridged in realistic terms based on the Iranian drafts,” he said.
The new Iranian government took office and reconsidered its position on the nuclear deal, which former President Donald J. When Trump left in May 2018, it was the first set of negotiations after a five-month hiatus. Mr. Trump took punitive action over economic sanctions. In an attempt to bring a weakened Iran back to the negotiating table or to overthrow the government itself.
The pressure campaign failed. The Biden administration wants to renew the agreement and extend its term from 15 to 25 years. But the Iranian government not only wants to lift all sanctions, but also to save some of the huge investments it has made in building and enriching advanced centrifuges. Uranium is beyond the terms of the agreement.
Enrichment means increasing the amount of fuel, uranium-235, the most powerful form of the element, which is less than 1 percent of all uranium in nature. For nuclear power projects, it is usually enriched with less than 5 percent uranium-235; More than 90 percent is required for an atomic bomb.
Iran has begun enriching uranium to 60 percent, which is not used for civilian purposes, experts say. Tehran has just one month left to be able to build bomb-grade nuclear fuel.
Iran has denied its intention to build a nuclear weapon, but the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is denying the UN nuclear watchdog access to key nuclear facilities under a 2015 agreement. While the limited monitoring facility is still at its disposal, the agency has determined that Iran has installed advanced centrifuges in its deep-buried Fordo complex and is enriching uranium there, banned under a 2015 agreement.
Initially, after Mr. Trump pulled the United States out of the deal, Iran complied with its sanctions, hoping other signatories would find a solution. But after a year, Tehran lost its composure and began violating the terms of the agreement. It now contains more than 2,300 kilograms of enriched uranium, 11 times as much as per contract. Iran is now converting aerated uranium to metal, a milestone in terms of bomb-making.
If Iran’s position does not change abruptly, the United States and Israel will have to face even more serious questions about what to do to keep Iran in check and to keep its promise that Tehran will never have a nuclear weapon. Europe will also be forced to consider new and stricter sanctions.
But despite the sabotage of US and Israeli efforts and further economic sanctions, Iran is close to gaining the knowledge it needs to become a nuclear threshold state – a potentially dubious state of non-proliferation but able to build one in a relatively short time. Time, less than a year.
Iranian negotiators have said they want to reach an agreement in Vienna, but must first move forward as the United States withdraws. They are demanding the lifting of all economic sanctions, not only on its nuclear program, but also on its role in regional conflicts, including attacks on its neighbors. Only then, he says, will Iran reduce its nuclear program.
The Western position is “compliance for compliance” with carefully negotiated sequences. Iran says it also wants assurances that Washington will never abandon the deal, a politically and legally impossible promise.
Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s chief negotiator, told Iranian news channels that “it is true that the European side was not very satisfied with some of our proposals, but these proposals were based on the same principles on both sides.”
This week, European negotiators said it would signal whether Iran was serious about returning to the 2015 deal. In short, this would mean that Tehran’s adoption of the draft has been carefully worked out with the previous, more moderate Iranian government, which balances concessions on both sides. But European negotiators said the Iranian proposal, especially on nuclear issues, had been accepted by Washington in its favor and would be scrapped by up to 90 percent of what negotiators had agreed to before June.
Even the draft text in June did not address the most difficult issues, with negotiators estimating that the deal would be 20 to 30 percent complete.
If the negotiators accept the current Iranian texts as the basis for moving forward, then, as Iran prospers, the discussion will take a long time to complete. Iranians believe they have exceeded the agreement, but Western officials say they have miscalculated.
American restraint is clearly wearing thin. Foreign Secretary Anthony J. Blinken on Thursday called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. After meeting with Lavrov, he said that Iran’s actions had not begun, but that “Iran has not been slow to change course.”
“Russia shares our basic views on this,” he said after the meeting in Stockholm. Despite sharp differences over Ukraine and other issues, the two states “recognize the importance of continued coordination on issues in bilateral relations and, where interests meet, in blocking Iran’s nuclear weapons program,” the State Department said. .
Mr Blinken rejected calls by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to abandon the talks, citing “Iranian blackmail”.
“In the very near future, the next day, we will be in a position to decide whether Iran really intends to engage in goodwill,” Mr Blinken said.
#Iran #Nuclear #Talks #Collapse #Tehran #Shifts #Europeans
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.