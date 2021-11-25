Iran Rebuffs U.N. Watchdog on Resuming Nuclear Inspections
BRUSSELS – What could be a bad omen for talks to resume next week to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday, had failed to persuade Iran to replace equipment needed for its maintenance. Molecular program.
The agency has been accused by the United Nations of overseeing nuclear activities in member states. Its observers and cameras are the main source of information about Iran’s nuclear program, which many in the West believe is close to gaining information and materials to build a nuclear weapon, despite Iran’s repeated insistence on peaceful purposes.
The agency’s director general, Raphael M. Grossi told a quarterly meeting of the governing body in Geneva that the two-day talks in Tehran did not reach an agreement on the re-installation of surveillance cameras at the Centrifuge-Parts workshop in Karaj, Iran. The workshop was the target of open sabotage in June, an attack by Iran on Israel.
After their intense negotiations, Mr Grossi told reporters: “Despite my best efforts, we could not agree yesterday.” “We have to make a deal,” he said, promising to keep trying.
The loan factory is once again making parts for centrifuges, which enrich uranium, but without oversight by the agency. In September, Iran entered into an agreement with Mr. Grossi to allow agency inspectors in various nuclear facilities to access monitoring devices, including cameras and automatic measuring instruments under a sealed memory card. But since then, Iran has denied inspectors access to replace memory cards and retrieve data.
Mr Grossi said talks with Iran would continue, but that time was running out.
We are nearing a stage where I will not be able to guarantee the continuity of knowledge of the activities at the workshop, he said, adding that the information for the 2015 nuclear deal is “widely recognized as necessary in relation to return” which placed strict limits on Iran’s nuclear enrichment and other activities.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran refused to allow the agency access to the loan without leaving part of a long-running investigation into undeclared nuclear material in Iran, raising concerns that Tehran was hiding past or current nuclear military activity.
President Biden is negotiating to bring the United States back to the 2015 agreement, which was signed by former President Donald J. Trump resigned three years ago. But with the last round of negotiations ending in June, Iran has chosen a more conservative president, Ibrahim Raisi. He has expressed deep doubts about the value of negotiations until the United States lifts all sanctions on Iran immediately and never abandons the agreement. It is impossible to meet both of these conditions, senior US officials say.
On Monday, for the first time since Mr Raisi took office this summer, Iranian negotiators plan to meet with their European, Chinese and Russian counterparts in Vienna to resume talks on the agreement. But European and American negotiations are far more pessimistic than they left Vienna five months ago. Today, the nuclear deal looks dead, and President Biden’s vision of re-entering the deal in his first year, then making something “longer and stronger”, seems to be over.
Iran has violated the terms of the 2015 agreement, in response to which the United States imposed punitive sanctions on Mr. Trump and European countries for failing to fulfill their economic commitments to Iran as part of the agreement.
U.S. officials estimate that Iran may now have enough enriched uranium for a bomb in about two months, although its ability to build weapons – a goal that Iran has always denied – may be two years away.
In Tehran, Mr Grossi met with the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammed Islami, and the Iranian foreign minister, Hussein Amirabadlohian, who said Tehran wanted a “constructive commitment” with the agency.
