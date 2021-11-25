Iran Rebuffs U.N. Watchdog on Resuming Nuclear Inspections

BRUSSELS – What could be a bad omen for talks to resume next week to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday, had failed to persuade Iran to replace equipment needed for its maintenance. Molecular program.

The agency has been accused by the United Nations of overseeing nuclear activities in member states. Its observers and cameras are the main source of information about Iran’s nuclear program, which many in the West believe is close to gaining information and materials to build a nuclear weapon, despite Iran’s repeated insistence on peaceful purposes.

The agency’s director general, Raphael M. Grossi told a quarterly meeting of the governing body in Geneva that the two-day talks in Tehran did not reach an agreement on the re-installation of surveillance cameras at the Centrifuge-Parts workshop in Karaj, Iran. The workshop was the target of open sabotage in June, an attack by Iran on Israel.

After their intense negotiations, Mr Grossi told reporters: “Despite my best efforts, we could not agree yesterday.” “We have to make a deal,” he said, promising to keep trying.