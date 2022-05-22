Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel is shot dead in Tehran



A senior member of Iran’s highly effective Revolutionary Guards was killed by unknown gunmen on a motorcycle exterior his house in Tehran on Sunday, state tv reported.

Though the Guard gave a quick account of the assault in broad daylight in the middle of the Iranian capital, the group blamed “international vanity” for the killings, a code sometimes for the US and Israel.

That allegation, in addition to the model of the unscrupulous killings, raised the potential for a hyperlink with different bike killings blamed on Israel in Iran, because the nation’s nuclear scientists level out. No group has claimed duty for the assault.

The 2 assailants shot Col. Hassan Sayyid Khodai 5 instances in his unarmed Iranian-made Kia Delight, state media reported, proper subsequent to a home on a really secure avenue in Iran’s parliament.

The report identifies Khodai solely as a “guardian of the shrine,” referring to Iranians who’re preventing extremist Islamic State teams in Syria and Iraq, and members of the Guard’s elite Quds Drive, which oversees international operations.

Little or no is identified about Khodai, as Quds officers are shadowy figures working secret army missions supporting Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, and different militias in Syria, Iraq, and elsewhere.

The Tehran prosecutor arrived on the scene inside hours of the homicide to research and demanded that the police arrest the perpetrators instantly. The velocity of the investigation suggests the specificity of the engraving in the obscure construction of the Guard’s international operations.

These operations have resulted in repeated Israeli airstrikes in Syria. An Israeli assault close to the Syrian capital, Damascus, killed two members of the guard in March, prompting Iran to retaliate by launching a missile barrage in northern Iraq.

Safety forces had been pursuing the suspected attackers, state TV reported, with out giving additional particulars or the motive for the killing.

On the similar time, state-run media stated that Revolutionary Guards safety forces had uncovered and arrested members of an Israeli intelligence community working in the nation with out elaborating on whether or not they had any connection to Khodai’s homicide.