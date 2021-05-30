Iran Will Try French Citizen on Spying Charges
Iran will put a French citizen that it detained final yr on trial on costs together with espionage, his lawyer stated on Sunday, against the law that may carry the dying penalty.
The French citizen, Benjamin Brière, who’s in his mid-30s, was arrested in Iran in Might 2020 on suspicion of flying a drone and taking pictures in a prohibited space. Saeid Dehghan, a human rights lawyer who represents him, said on Twitter on Sunday that Iranian prosecutors had confirmed his consumer could be tried on two counts of espionage and “propaganda towards the system.”
“The prosecutor is getting ready the indictment and sending it to the revolutionary courtroom,” Mr. Dehghan advised the French information company Agence France-Presse.
Within the years since President Donald J. Trump withdrew the US from a nuclear cope with the nation and reimposed sanctions, Iran has detained a number of foreigners and twin residents.
Iran ceaselessly makes use of such instances as diplomatic bargaining chips or to press for the discharge of Iranian prisoners overseas. In March final yr, the French authorities secured the discharge of an educational who had been held on nationwide safety costs, Roland Marchal, as a part of a prisoner swap.
Mr. Brière’s lawyer said in March that his consumer was going through a propaganda cost as a result of he requested in a social media publish why head scarves had been required for girls in Iran however non-obligatory in another predominantly Muslim nations.
A conviction for propaganda can carry a jail time period of three months to 1 yr. Espionage might be punishable by dying in Iran; Mr. Dehghan, the lawyer, advised the BBC in March that Mr. Brière was susceptible to a protracted jail sentence if convicted.
His sister, Blandine Brière, described the costs towards her brother as groundless and stated he was only a French vacationer in Iran.
To mark the anniversary of Mr. Brière’s detention on Might 26, the French weekly Le Level printed an open letter from Ms. Brière to President Emmanuel Macron of France, making a determined enchantment for his assist.
“Mr. President, it’s after a protracted yr of ready, of worrying and of incomprehension that I write to you, to name on you to assist free Benjamin who’s as we speak reduce off from his personal life, from those that love him, and from the remainder of the world,” Ms. Brière wrote on Fb, echoing the letter.
“One yr that Benjamin, and we, his family members, have gone by hell,” Ms. Brière stated, describing the Iranian authorities as intentionally obfuscating the case. “We’re powerless, going through a situation as unreal as it’s incomprehensible,” she added.
The French overseas ministry stated in March that Mr. Brière, who’s being held within the Vakilabad jail within the metropolis of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, was entitled to consular safety and that its embassy in Tehran was in “common contact” with him.
