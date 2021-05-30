Iran Will Try French Citizen on Spying Charges

Iran will put a French citizen that it detained final yr on trial on costs together with espionage, his lawyer stated on Sunday, against the law that may carry the dying penalty.

The French citizen, Benjamin Brière, who’s in his mid-30s, was arrested in Iran in Might 2020 on suspicion of flying a drone and taking pictures in a prohibited space. Saeid Dehghan, a human rights lawyer who represents him, said on Twitter on Sunday that Iranian prosecutors had confirmed his consumer could be tried on two counts of espionage and “propaganda towards the system.”

“The prosecutor is getting ready the indictment and sending it to the revolutionary courtroom,” Mr. Dehghan advised the French information company Agence France-Presse.

Within the years since President Donald J. Trump withdrew the US from a nuclear cope with the nation and reimposed sanctions, Iran has detained a number of foreigners and twin residents.