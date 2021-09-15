Iranian guards harass female UN weapons inspectors by ‘inappropriately touching’

Iranian guards have harassed UN women weapons inspectors for allegedly touching them inappropriately and ordering them to take off their clothes at the nuclear plant.

In the case earlier this year, a woman inspector was subjected to unnecessarily intrusive searches by security staff, though the details of the episode are unclear.

The US has called on Iran to stop “unacceptable” harassment, believed to have occurred on four to seven separate occasions at the Natanz nuclear site.

The UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday described incidents involving inspectors as “unacceptable” and branded unreasonable search harassment.

“In recent months, there have been some incidents related to the security investigations of agency inspectors at an Iranian facility,” the IAEA said in a statement issued in response to the Wall Street Journal report on the episode.

The IAEA, which considers the details of the inspections confidential, did not mention the gender of the inspectors or what happened.

“The Agency immediately and strongly took up this issue with Iran to explain in clear and unambiguous terms that such security-related incidents involving agency employees are unacceptable and should not recur,” the IAEA said.

Iran has provided an explanation regarding reinforced security procedures following incidents at one of its facilities. There has been no further incident as a result of this exchange between the agency and Iran.

Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Twitter: ‘Security measures at nuclear facilities in Iran, are reasonably stringent.

‘The IAEA inspectors have gradually introduced new rules and regulations.’

The WSJ previously reported on a US letter circulated among members of the agency ahead of a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors this week calling for an end to such behavior.

Harassment of IAEA inspectors is absolutely unacceptable, and we urge you to clarify in your national statement at the Board meeting that such conduct is condemnable and must be terminated immediately, and that the Board must take appropriate action. If further events are reported,’ the statement was informed as.

This is not the first time tensions between the IAEA and Iran over access to Natanz have emerged, but it comes as the cracks in the fragile ties continue to widen.

Relations have soured in recent months due to Iran’s dogma towards the agency and its director-general Rafael Grossi’s relentless criticism of state media, which has accused him of bias and political attacks.

Relations have soured in recent months after Iranian state media continued to criticize its director-general, Rafael Grossi, (pictured while speaking to the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi) who accused him of bias and political Alleged attacks.

Tehran agreed over the weekend to increase UN surveillance surveillance of certain nuclear activities and to give the IAEA access to equipment that monitors some sensitive areas of its nuclear program (pictured, the centrifuge machine at the Natanz nuclear facility)

Tension has increased in the past regarding the treatment of women inspectors. In 2019, Iran briefly captured and confiscated the travel papers of a female inspector for the first time.

Tehran later said it was concerned that it might have ‘suspicious material’.

After the apparent attack in April, Iran also restricted inspectors’ access to the main, underground enrichment plant, citing security concerns – a standoff that lasted until July.

It comes as Tehran agreed over the weekend to increase UN surveillance surveillance of some nuclear activities and to provide IAEA access to equipment monitoring some sensitive areas of its nuclear program.

Agency chief Grossi said on Sunday that the deal had resolved the “most important issue” between the IAEA and Iran.

But he clarified on Monday that over another source of concern – Iran’s failure to interpret traces of uranium found at several older but undeclared sites – he had obtained no firm commitment.

In response to the concession, Western powers on Monday scrapped plans to criticize Iran at a UN nuclear watchdog meeting this week.

The decision by the US, France, Britain and Germany is aimed at de-escalating escalating tensions as the states seek to resume broad talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal in 2018, reimposing economic sanctions on Iran.

Tehran responded a year later by breaking several restrictions on the deal and subsequently enriching uranium to a level of purity close to weapons-grade.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States kicked off in June, days after radical Ibrahim Raisi was elected Iran’s president.

Western powers called on Iran to return to talks, saying time was running out, while Raisi said Iran was ready, but without Western “pressure”.