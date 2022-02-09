Iranian Skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki Suspended After Positive Doping Test – Gadget Clock

World

Iran’s only male athlete at the Beijing Olympics has tested positive for an anabolic steroid in the first confirmed doping case at the Games.

The International Testing Agency said Wednesday that Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki failed a drug test on Monday in Beijing, before competing.

Shemshaki is provisionally suspended and cannot compete at what was to be his third Olympics.

“The athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,” the ITA said in a statement.

The 36-year-old raced in slalom and giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and four years later at Sochi. He carried Iran’s flag at the opening ceremony in Sochi.

He can appeal against his provisional ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Beijing.

