Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities



President Ibrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Iran would continue its nuclear development program because talks with world powers to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal have stalled, state media reported.

Speaking at an event marking Iran’s National Day of Atomic Technology, the hardline president said his administration would help accelerate the study of peaceful nuclear technology.

“Our knowledge and technology in the nuclear field is not contradictory. Iran’s (uninterrupted) research on peaceful nuclear matters will not depend on the demands or views of others,” said Raisi, who came to power in August.

Rice’s comments came as talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna stalled to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. There are concerns that Iran could move closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon if it chooses to pursue one.

The nuclear deal broke down four years ago when former President Trump withdrew the United States and imposed sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has expanded its nuclear program.

Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program has peaceful purposes, such as the creation of electrical energy and medical isotopes.

During Saturday’s ceremony, Iran demonstrated its new civilian nuclear achievements, including a number of medical isotopes, agricultural pesticides, detoxification equipment and nuclear fuel components. The report did not provide details.

Mohammad Aslami, head of Iran’s Civil Atomic Energy Agency, said Iran would soon try to build a new 360-megawatt nuclear power plant. It is located in the southwestern part of the country, near the town of Darkhovin in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan.

The plant was supposed to be built with the help of France before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but the project was put on hold in its early stages. The site became a major battleground in the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq, which began in 1980.

Iran’s only nuclear power plant, with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, went online in 2011 with Russian assistance in the southern port city of Bushehr.

Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile continues to grow and is currently enriching up to 60% purity. This is the highest level in Iran and it is a short technical step from 90% weapons-grade level. This is much higher than the 3.67% cap on the nuclear deal.

Iran on Saturday imposed symbolic sanctions on more US officials for their role in harming Iran, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The 17-member list included George William Casey, a former commander of US forces in Iraq; Joseph Votel, former commander of Centcom; Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan; Dorothy Shia, the US ambassador to Lebanon, and other US officials in the former Trump administration.

From time to time, Iran adds a long list of banned Americans. In January, Iran imposed sanctions on more than 50 Americans accused of killing a top Iranian general in Iraq in 2020. In 2021, Iran imposed sanctions on Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and eight others.

The sanctions prohibit targeted individuals from traveling to Iran and confiscating their potential assets in Iran. The Americans are seen as symbolic in Iran because they have no resources.