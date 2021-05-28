Iraq Arrests Militia Leader, Inciting a Standoff With Iran-Backed Forces

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s chief has been below intense strain to rein within the dozens of paramilitary teams which are nominally below the command of the Iraqi authorities however have proved seemingly unimaginable for him to regulate.

That was made abundantly clear this week, when Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered a transfer towards one militia chief and rapidly paid a worth.

After authorities forces arrested a paramilitary commander on Wednesday, Iraqi militias backed by Iran mounted a present of drive in and across the closely guarded Inexperienced Zone in Baghdad, in a confrontation that goes to the center of who controls safety in Iraq.

Curbing the Iranian-backed militias that emerged in 2014 to struggle the Islamic State — and have now grow to be an entrenched a part of Iraq’s safety — was one in all Mr. Kadhimi’s key guarantees when he took energy final Could. Bringing to justice those that kidnap and kill authorities protesters was one other pledge.