Iraq Reclaims 17,000 Looted Artifacts, Its Biggest-Ever Repatriation

ERBIL, Iraq – When the Iraqi Prime Minister’s plane touched down in Baghdad last week after an official visit to the United States, its shipment included 17,000 archaeological items returned by a leading museum and Ivy League university as part of the largest ever repatriation of looted Iraqis. antiques.

On Tuesday, plywood crates containing thousands of clay tablets and seals – coins from Mesopotamia, site of the world’s first civilizations – were stacked next to a table displaying some of the artifacts as the Iraqi ministry of Culture took care of cultural treasures.

The repatriation of so many artifacts completes a remarkable chapter in the history of a country so ravaged by decades of conflict and war that its very history has been torn from the ground by antiquity thieves and sold abroad. , to finish exhibited in other countries. museums. And it’s a victory in a global effort by countries to pressure Western institutions to return culturally vital artifacts, like the push to repatriate famous bronzes from Benin to Nigeria.

“It’s not just about thousands of tablets coming back to Iraq, it’s about the Iraqi people,” Hassan Nadhem, Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, said in a telephone interview. . “It not only restores the tablets, but the confidence of the Iraqi people by strengthening and sustaining the Iraqi identity in these difficult times.”