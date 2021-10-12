Iraqi security forces apprehended dreaded terrorist Sami Jasim close associates of Islamic State (ISIS) founder al-Baghdadi

Jasim was wanted in America. The person providing this information was offered a reward of $ 5 million (about Rs 37 crore), after which it could be caught.

Iraq’s prime minister announced on Monday (October 11) that a senior member of the Islamic State (IS) and a close ally of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has declared the “toughest” cross-border intelligence operations ever conducted by Iraqi security forces. One of them was caught. No further details have been given about the operation by Iraqi security forces.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi wrote on social media: “The arrested is IS operative Sami Jasim, who used to be in charge of the terrorist organization’s financial affairs and a deputy ally of al-Baghdadi.

While our ISF heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim, who was in charge of Daesh finance, and a deputy of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Long live Iraq, and our brave heroes. — Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) October 11, 2021

Al-Kadhimi posted on Twitter: “While the heroes of our Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) were focused in the elections, their allies, the Iraqi National Intelligence Services (INIS), embarked on a hard-fought campaign to capture the dreaded terrorist Sami Jasim Had happened. Iraq and our brave hero Zindabad.”

Earlier in October 2019, United States Special Forces Ice The self-styled “Caliph” of K. was very close to capturing al-Baghdadi, when he shot himself. No detailed details of the operation to nab the dreaded terrorist Jasim were immediately available. However, according to Al Jazeera, the Iraqi government “considers this a great achievement. Because Sami Jasim was responsible for many incidents in Iraq and Syria.”

The Associated Press quoted unnamed Iraqi intelligence officials as saying that Jasim, also known as Haji Hamid, was detained in an identified foreign country and taken to Iraq a few days ago. A report in the BBC cited a report by the news agency AFP, which quoted a senior Iraqi military source as saying that Jasmi was captured in Turkey.

However, according to the BBC, this has not been confirmed again. There was no immediate reaction to the report from Turkish officials. Jasim was wanted in America. The person providing this information was offered a reward of $ 5 million (about Rs 37 crore), after which it could be caught.

Jasim’s bio on the State Department’s Rewards for Justice web site states: “Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi, also known as Haji Hamid, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) He is a senior leader of the U.S. and a successor member of Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI), the predecessor organization of ISIS. Muhammad al-Jaburi has been instrumental in financial management for ISIS terrorist operations.

“While serving as an ISIS deputy in southern Mosul in 2014, she reportedly acted as the ISIS counterpart to the finance minister. During this time he also oversaw the group’s revenue-generating operations from illegal sales of oil, gas, antiquities and minerals.

“The US Treasury Department designated him as a global terrorist under a special rule in September 2015. This rule imposes financial sanctions on terrorists and those who support terrorist acts.