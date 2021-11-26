Iraqis Return From Belarus, but Some Say They Will Try Again to Reach the E.U.
Erbil, Iraq – Iraq on Friday repatriated a second wave of more than 600 Belarusian migrants after abandoning a devastating attempt to enter the European Union through its eastern border.
Two Iraqi Airways charter flights landed in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, before dawn and then on to the national capital, Baghdad. At Erbil Airport, a few dozen relatives were quietly waiting for their family members to come out, then moved forward to hug them in tears.
One of the returnees, Shah Omar, 27, said he and his friends were trying to reach Germany and then Britain. But they abandoned their plan on Wednesday after hearing that at least 27 migrants had died in a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from France to Britain in a trivial inflatable boat.
“What happened to them would have happened to us – which shocked us,” he said.
“The police took our money, they took our phone. They took our food and then came back and offered to sell it back to us, “said Mr Omar, referring to Belarusian officials. “We didn’t even have enough money to buy it back.”
Thousands of Iraqis, many of them Kurds, are facing a new immigration crisis in Europe. EU officials have accused Belarus of creating a crisis by loosening visa rules over the summer, encouraging desperate asylum seekers to cross the border into the EU, and then Alexander G. Lukashenko pushed them forward in an attempt to punish the block for imposing sanctions. , Autocratic Belarusian president.
Mr Lukashenko, who has led the country for three decades, threatened to “flood” migrants in May after the European Union imposed sanctions on a plane carrying Belarusian dissidents.
Once they reached Belarus, many migrants were stranded in the region’s forests without shelter from the cold, food or water. At times, they were pushed into dangerous conflicts while trying to make it to Poland, Lithuania or Latvia, which are all members of the European Union.
Mr Lukashenko told migrants at Poland’s Belarusian border on Friday that his country would help them return home if they wanted to, but would not force them to do so. Addressing them directly through the interpreter, he said Belarus would provide them with warm clothes and food if they chose to stay.
It was his first public appearance on the border since the beginning of the crisis. He visited a food supply facility for migrants and spoke to Red Cross workers at the camp.
Some migrants have reportedly been deported from Belarus against their will, sending Iraqis to neighboring Syria.
In Iraq, the transport ministry said it had repatriated 608 people from two flights on Friday and had now repatriated a total of 1,038 Iraqis from the Belarussian capital, Minsk, following an initial evacuation flight on November 18. But it is not clear how. Many immigrants living in Belarus will agree to leave voluntarily, with some saying they want to stay after lending thousands of dollars to smugglers to get there.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said it had scheduled two more evacuation flights from Minsk to Erbil and Baghdad on Friday night, bringing the number of voluntary returnees to nearly 2,000.
Iraqi migrants say they are desperate to flee a country where they see no future, where jobs are scarce and corruption is rampant. In the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, political and economic power is vested in two main political families.
Mr Omar, a Kurd, hails from the northern city of Kirkuk, which is at the heart of Iraq’s northern oil region and is a disputed territory historically claimed by Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen. He said it was difficult for Kurds to live there when Iraqi forces recaptured the city from Kurdish forces four years ago, and they plan to try again after finding a different way to go to Europe and save money.
“If I can find a better and safer way, I will definitely try again,” he said. “Right now there are no ways – that’s why I came back.”
Mr Omar’s friend Mohamed said that in recent days Belarusian police had not been actively sending migrants to Poland at the border, but had instead tried to provoke them to attack the border. Like many of the returnees, he asked not to be identified by his full name for fear of repercussions from Iraqi or Kurdish authorities.
“Their main goal was to make us animals,” said Mohammed, who hails from Kirkuk. “If a person does not have food or a place to sleep, they will invade Poland.”
Anjam Azad, another migrant from Erbil, said he saw Belarus police bringing a group of more than a dozen young men into the forest to make a ladder out of a tree branch in an attempt to fence off the Belarusian border with Poland.
Ahmed, 22, from Erbil, said he still plans to try to reach Britain, but will stay until the summer and use the sea route from Turkey to Greece. Wearing a black jacket with a hood up, he leaned on a crutch while talking.
He said he had broken his leg after being beaten by Belarusian troops and attacked by guard dogs near the border. However, he said that his visa had expired and he could not get medical treatment for his injuries.
“I will still try to return from the Aegean Sea,” he said, referring to the smuggling route from Turkey to Greece. “Even after all my things, I’ll go back because it’s bad here.”
When asked why he left, he lowered his voice and began to whisper.
“You know who this place is for,” he said, warning of powerful families controlling the Kurdistan Region. “It’s not for us.”
As many as 15,000 migrants live in Belarus, the European Commission estimated on Tuesday, with about 2,000 bordering Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, near the EU border. Since the beginning of the year, Poland has reported more than 37,000 illegal border crossings, according to Polish border guards.
Hundreds of people are still trying to cross every day. On Thursday night, Polish police said 230 migrants had broken through a border fence with the help of Belarusian border guards on Wednesday night, but had been repatriated. More than 300 people were arrested trying to cross on Tuesday.
According to Polish media reports, about 100 men stormed the facility on Thursday, demanding the release of the detained migrants. Polish border guards said Thursday night the situation was under control.
Media reports say the group stormed out of a building shouting “freedom” and wanted to reach Germany. They tried to break through the fence and also smashed the windows of the facility and set it on fire.
Half of the 600 people housed in the facility at the military training ground in the village of Weatherzin are Iraqi. The center was preparing to fly to Iraq to bring back a few dozen men who were not allowed to stay in Poland.
Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters on Thursday that the Belarussian regime had changed its “method”. He said authorities have been evacuating migrants to hot warehouses and allowing migrants to try to cross the border in small groups at night.
Monica Pronzuk Contributed to the report.
