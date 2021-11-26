Iraqis Return From Belarus, but Some Say They Will Try Again to Reach the E.U.

Erbil, Iraq – Iraq on Friday repatriated a second wave of more than 600 Belarusian migrants after abandoning a devastating attempt to enter the European Union through its eastern border.

Two Iraqi Airways charter flights landed in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, before dawn and then on to the national capital, Baghdad. At Erbil Airport, a few dozen relatives were quietly waiting for their family members to come out, then moved forward to hug them in tears.

One of the returnees, Shah Omar, 27, said he and his friends were trying to reach Germany and then Britain. But they abandoned their plan on Wednesday after hearing that at least 27 migrants had died in a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from France to Britain in a trivial inflatable boat.

“What happened to them would have happened to us – which shocked us,” he said.