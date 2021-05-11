Iraq’s F-16s Grounded After Lockheed Martin Withdraws Crews

The F-16s had been bought in 2011, following the withdrawal of U.S. fight forces from the nation. On the time, the multibillion-dollar deal was heralded as opening a brand new period of U.S.-Iraqi safety cooperation and Iraqi safety self-sufficiency.

Lockheed Martin withdrew personnel from Balad quickly final 12 months after tensions rose with Iran following an American drone strike in Baghdad that killed a outstanding Iranian commander, Maj. Gen. Qasim Soleimani, and a senior Iraqi safety official at Baghdad Worldwide Airport.

These tensions threatened to flare once more final week after an in depth Yahoo Information report in regards to the drone strike, which mentioned it was carried out by U.S. operatives with the assistance of Israeli intelligence and the participation of Kurdish counterterrorism forces. The federal government of Iraq’s Kurdistan Area has denied that its forces participated.

Iran-backed militias are additionally believed to be chargeable for the continued assassinations of Iraqi human rights activists, lots of them in oil-rich southern Iraq. Demonstrators set hearth to trailers and tires close to the Iranian consulate in Karbala on Sunday after Ihab al-Wazni, a protest chief and anti-corruption campaigner, was shot within the head. Few of the handfuls of assassinations have led to prison fees.

The Iraqi prime minister, in an interview recorded on Saturday with a number of Iraqi tv channels, mentioned Iraq was making an attempt to steer the remaining U.S. firms that their workers can be protected, and acknowledged the F-16 program had been problematic.

“The shortage of consultants to take care of plane based on the settlement signed with the American firms when shopping for them is an issue,” he mentioned. “A few of these firms withdrew from Iraq as a result of irrational actions and the missile assault on Balad Air Base.”

It was not clear whether or not Mr. Kadhimi was referring to the most recent rocket assault on Could 3, concentrating on the Balad compound of one other U.S. navy contractor, Sallyport. No casualties had been reported in that assault, however native workers of some Iraqi contractors have been killed and wounded.