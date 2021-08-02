IRCTC Bharat Darshan Package Only In 11340 Rupees From 29 August 2021

Along with Jyotirlinga, the train will also offer darshan to Dwarka and the Statue of Unity, this journey will start from August 29 and will run till September 10.

New Delhi. If you are planning to go on a big tour, then once you must see the special offers of Indian Railways. In this tour package of IRCTC, you will be shown India. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is going to operate ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’ from 29 August.

read this also: Changes in the rules for filing GST returns, big relief to businessmen

Statue of Unity will rotate

Its special thing is that in one package you will be taken to many places and on which only Rs 11,340 will have to be spent. Along with Jyotirling, Bharat Darshan train will also provide darshan of Dwarka and Statue of Unity. Significantly, this train will ply at places like Hyderabad-Ahmedabad-Nishklank Mahadev Shiva Mandir-Amritsar-Jaipur and Statue of Unity. This yatra will start from 29th August and will continue till 10th September.

How to book

You can book through IRCTC official website https://www.irctc.co.in/. You can book through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center regional offices.

The World’s Tallest Statue, the holiest pilgrimage centre, the most spectacular palace, the ‘Splendors of India’ are plenty. #Book this 12D/11N train tour package here https://t.co/ajK91sPycR & discover them all! — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 30, 2021

These facilities will be available:

The train will travel in sleeper class. Passengers will get overnight accommodation. With this, Dharamshala will have the facility of Fresh Up / Multi Sharing Aadhaar. Morning tea or enough will do. Apart from breakfast, lunch and dinner, one liter of drinking water will also be provided daily. Non AC road transport facility will be available on SIC basis. Travel insurance will also be provided to the passengers. Sanitization kit will also be given.

read this also: Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Know how much interest is getting on FD in which bank

What will be the boarding points

Passengers can start their journey from Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, MGR Chennai Central, Nellore, Vijayawada.

What will be the De-boarding Points

Apart from this, de-boarding is at Vijayawada, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai.