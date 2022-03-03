Jobs

IRCTC Indian Railway You will be able to buy train tickets with UPI payment at the railway station, this facility will be available across the country, know how the process will be done

12 hours ago
Automatic Ticket Wedding Machine is a touch screen based ticket kiosk. Through which passengers can automatically process and get tickets. There will also be a QR code for making payments on ATVMs.

IRCTC Indian Railway : IRCTC and Paytm have partnered for digital ticketing service. Now rail passengers will be able to recharge General Ticket, Platform Ticket and Monthly Smart Pass through digital transactions. This facility will be available for Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at all railway stations across the country. Through which passengers will be able to get tickets by doing cashless transactions. Let us tell you that automatic ticket vending machines have been installed at most of the major railway stations of the country.

What is ATVM? Automatic Ticket Vending Machine is a touch screen based ticket kiosk. Through which passengers can automatically process and get tickets. There will also be a QR code for making payments on ATVMs. Which will help in making digital payments. Through ATVM, passengers will be able to avail facilities like unreserved train ticket, platform ticket, monthly smart card recharge.

Paytm will give these options for digital transactions – Paytm will offer multiple payment options for getting tickets through ATVMs. In which you will be able to pay by Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, Net Banking, Credit Card and Debit Card.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “Having pioneered the QR code revolution in India, we are happy to take it further by bringing ease of ticketing at railway stations. With our partnership with IRCTC, we are bringing Paytm QR solution to Automatic Ticket Vending Machines of Indian Railways. So that the passengers will be able to travel completely cashless.

How to do digital transaction on ATVM

After going to the nearest railway station, approach the ATVM machine.
After that select Paytm payment option.
Scan the QR with your smartphone and complete the payment process.
After this the ticket or smart card will be recharged from ATVM.


