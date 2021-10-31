IRCTC: Inflammable Items & Fire Crackers not allowed in train as it is a punishable offence, Know Rules – Indian Railways IRCTC: Action can be taken against you for carrying firecrackers in train journey, know which things are forbidden in the train

Indian Railways IRCTC Latest News in Hindi: Railways has also released some security helpline numbers. If any person sees a passenger in a train journey with firecrackers or other such items, then they can inform the railway about this by calling these numbers.

Indian Railways IRCTC Latest News in Hindi: It is strictly forbidden to carry and travel with all kinds of inflammable things in the train. These include firecrackers. If you are caught in a train carrying them, then action can also be taken against you.

Actually, according to section 67 of the Railway Act 1989, it is forbidden to carry dangerous and unpleasant goods in the train and this thing is punishable according to sections 164 and 165 of the Railways Act 1989.

Since, if the luggage of the passenger is also seen in a way, then he is responsible for the safety of him and the rest of the passengers. In such a situation, the railway gives clear instructions that people should not travel in the train with inflammable things and firecrackers etc.

Do not carry inflammable items & fire crackers while traveling in train. It increases chance of mishap during journey and is also a punishable offense. pic.twitter.com/1v7VptofqJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 29, 2021

In order to spread awareness among the passengers, the Railways also clearly states that apart from firecrackers, it is forbidden to travel with gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene, dry grass / leaves, thermic welding, cigarettes and stoves etc.

If anyone is caught carrying all these items, then he can be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or a fine of Rs 1000, or both, under section 164 of the Railway Act, while section 165 Under this, a fine of Rs 500 has to be paid.

Railways has also issued some security helpline numbers. If a person sees a passenger in a train journey with firecrackers or other such items, they can inform the railways about this by calling these numbers and avoid any possible accident. These numbers are as follows: 011-23303982, 011-23303983 and 011-23303748.

Actually, during the festive season, there is a huge crowd in trains, while passengers also carry different types of goods. In such a situation, there is a possibility of them carrying their belongings. This is the reason why railways make them aware of safety and appeals not to carry such items with them.

What things are not valid in luggage: Explosives, dangerous, flammable things, empty gas cylinders, oil, grease, paint, any type of acid, etc. However, empty gas cylinders can be booked in the brake van and carried as luggage up to 20 kg of ghee per passenger.