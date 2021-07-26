IRCTC Is Launching Loyalty Scheme For Tejas For The First Time

Tejas Express is being operated by IRCTC itself. This is the first private train in the country. You have to book your ticket with IRCTC SBI Premium Card for reward points.

New Delhi. There is good news for the passengers traveling or preparing for Tejas Express. Now passengers will get double benefit by booking through this train. Along with the journey, now they will also be given rewards in the form of savings. For this, you have to book your ticket with IRCTC SBI Premium Card. Tejas Express is being operated by IRCTC itself. This is the first private train in the country.

You will get reward points for completing the journey without canceling the ticket.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching this scheme for the first time for the passengers traveling by Tejas. According to IRCTC, you will get 500 reward points for booking through Tejas Express within 45 days of the creation of IRCTC SBI Premium Card. These reward points will be available to the passenger after five days when the journey is completed without canceling the ticket.

For the second time booking through IRCTC SBI Premium card, the consumer will be given 15 points for Rs 100 for traveling, i.e., in this way, a discount of about 15 percent will be available. In this way, a traveler can earn a maximum of 1500 reward points in the whole year i.e. between January 1 and December 31. These will be given on booking in Tejas train 25 times.

IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Card Users who have linked the IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Card with their User ID will be able to get the benefit of this scheme. It is necessary to link to IRCTC user profile. Loyalty Points can be used on IRCTC websites and mobile apps.

Cannot transfer reward points

Login to irctc.co.in to check reward point balance. ID and password will be used for this. Reward Points are not transferable and cannot be clubbed with points earned on any other SBI Card account. You can apply online for IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Card by SMS 56767. SBI Card representative will reach you shortly.