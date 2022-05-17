IRCTC Login (Through Login ID and Password) – IRCTC login has helped many Indian citizens in various activities like booking train tickets across the nation, checking PNR status and many more. The latest version of IRCTC Next Generation Login has introduced a variety of improvements in the services of e-ticketing as well as other features of the platform.

IRCTC Login 2022

Through the use of IRCTC Login, the members can reserve train tickets for and from all over the country. In addition, they are able to check PNR status and use other services like catering for railways, and others.

However, to sign in to IRCTC’s website IRCTC website, users must first register to the platform. Recently the IRCTC website was updated to become the IRCTC Next Generation website following which you must be registered and then access it for various services that you would like to use.

IRCTC Next Generation Login

To begin accessing this IRCTC Next Generation portal for tickets and other services, you need to sign into the portal using one the steps below.

Step – 1 – Visit the official website at https://www.irctc.co.in/ and click on Login.

Step 2. Enter your credentials which include the username as well as your password.

Step 3Provide the captcha, and sign in.

Individuals with visual impairments are able to use OTP.

Step 4 Click the checkbox just above the captcha.

Step 5 Next screen fill in your password and username and then enter the OTP that you receive on your mobile , and then sign in.

IRCTC Login ID Create New Account

To sign in to the IRCTC Next Generation profile for different services you want to take advantage of first, you must make a new account. It’s easy and can be accomplished by following the steps below.

Step – 1 – Visit the website https://www.irctc.co.in/ first and click on Register.

Step 2On the page to register give a username and the password.

Step 3 Enter the password, then choose the language you prefer to.

Step 4 – Create a security question and answer it.

Step 5After entering your login id and password, you can begin entering your personal information by providing your Aadhar information.

Step 6 –Next provide additional personal details like the date of birth, marital status as well as occupation.

Step 7 Next, enter information about your contact details including phone number, email address, address, and more.

Step 8 – Enter a captcha and check the box for terms and then sign up.

IRCTC Login ID and Password

To sign up for IRCTC Next Generation, you must sign up. IRCTC Next Generation portal, you must provide the correct username that you’ll use to access the portal. You can do this now and later. Additionally, there are guidelines on how you can create an account password.

A password’s length must be between 8 and 15 characters.

The password must contain at the very least one capital letter and one small alphabet.

It is also necessary to enter a numeric number into the password.

When you confirm the password, be sure to remember the password so that you are able to remember whenever you try to access the portal.

IRCTC Agent Login

There are two options on how you can get an IRCTC agent login If you’re operating a ticketing service for trains.

The first method is like the typical IRCTC login, which is described you can see.

Step 1: Visit the official site and click Agent Login.

Step 2 – When the box appears, choose to login using OTP.

Step 3 Then, you will be able to follow the steps to create a username and password as well as OTP to sign in to the portal.

The other method is to sign in to the portal using DC. To log in to the portal using this method, you’ll need to have a valid certificate on your website.

