IRCTC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Apprenticeship Posts at apprenticeshipindia.org. Check here for details

IRCTC Recruitment 2021: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates IRCTC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021 You can apply for the apprenticeship portal of the Government of India at apprenticeshipindia.org.

A total of 100 posts of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant will be recruited through this process. Selected candidates on these posts will have to work 6 days a week and for this they will be given a stipend ranging from Rs 7000 to Rs 9000 per month. Talking about the qualification, for the recruitment to the post of apprenticeship, the candidate should have passed class X or equivalent examination from a recognized board. However, candidates having higher educational qualification can also apply.

IRCTC Recruitment 2021 Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of application. Then shortlisted candidates will be selected as per the prescribed procedure. After this the selected candidates will be given basic training for one month and then on job training for 12 months. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

For recruitment to the post of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, candidates have to first register on apprenticeshipindia.org with necessary information like name, father’s name, date of birth and mobile number etc. Then after registering they will have to login through the registered email id / code and password and complete the application process. For this, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.100. Check official website for more details.

