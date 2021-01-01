IRCTC surpasses market cap: IRCTC stock rises 32% in one month

Highlights The share of IRCTC increased by 9 per cent

The company’s market cap has crossed Rs 50,000 crore for the first time

The company’s stock has risen 14 percent in two trading sessions

Shares of IRCTC have risen 32 per cent in the past one month

New Delhi

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) continued to rise on Tuesday. Shares of the company rose 9 per cent to a new record high of Rs 3,285 during trading on the BSE. Earlier on Monday, the IRCTC had ranked it among the top 100 most valuable companies in the country. The company’s market cap crossed the Rs 50,000 crore mark for the first time since today’s rally.

Shares of the company have risen 14 percent in the two trading sessions. Shares of IRCTC have risen 32 per cent in the past one month, while the Sensex has risen 8 per cent. According to BSE data, IRCTC is currently the 88th most valuable company in the country with a market cap of Rs 52,416 crore. Following today’s rally, the company has overtaken the steel giant Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in terms of market cap.

Why the demand for shares increased

Demand for IRCTC shares has increased since the announcement of the share split plan. On August 12, the company’s board approved a proposal to distribute 1: 5 shares to increase liquidity in the capital market, increase the shareholder base and make the shares more attractive to small investors. The board had approved the proposal to split the face value of Rs 10 shares into 5 shares of Rs 2 each. It has not yet received the approval of the Railway Ministry.