IREL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Graduate and Diploma Trainee Posts at irel.co.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

IREL Recruitment 2021: Indian Rare Earth Limited (IREL) Advertisement No. CO/HRM/07/2021 Applications are invited from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Graduate / Diploma Trainee, Supervisor and other Interested candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. irel.co.in But you can apply online on or before 5 October. The application process has been started from 15th September.

A total of 54 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 7 posts of Graduate Trainee (Finance), 6 posts of Graduate Trainee (HR), 18 posts of Diploma Trainee (Technical), 1 post of Junior Supervisor (Rajbhasha), 2 posts of Personal Secretary and Tradesman Trainee (ITI). ) contains 20 posts. Candidates selected for the post of Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee will be given a stipend of Rs 30850 per month. Whereas, after completion of training, you will get a salary of Rs 25000 to Rs 44000 per month.

Talking about the qualification, for recruitment to the post of Graduate Trainee (HR) the candidate should be a graduate with minimum 60% marks from a recognized Indian University. Whereas, for recruitment to Diploma Trainee (Technical) posts, candidate must have 3 years Diploma in Mining/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/Civil Engineering from an institute recognized by AICTE with minimum 60% marks. Whereas, for Graduate Trainee (Finance) candidate should be CA Intermediate or CMA Intermediate / Commerce subject with minimum 60% marks.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has issued notification for these posts, apply till this date

The age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee should not be more than 26 years. Whereas, the maximum age limit for recruitment to the post of Junior Supervisor and Personal Secretary is 30 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for IREL Recruitment 2021 on the basis of Written Exam, Skill Test/ Trade Test/ Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Graduate, Diploma Trainee & Other Posts through official website till 5 October. To apply, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Police Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for recruitment to these posts, salary will be up to Rs 35 thousand