Ireland news host calls out Russian ambassador as ‘apologist for slaughter’ in Ukraine



An Irish news host grilled Russia’s ambassador to Ireland during a TV interview, at one point referring to him as an “apology for the killings” and backtracking on claims that it was “no”. [Russia’s] Choice “to start a war against Ukraine.

RTE News’ David McCulloch spoke with Ambassador Yuri Filatov on Friday. As the interview drew to a close, McCulloch asked the ambassador why Ireland should allow Filatov to stay in Ireland, in light of this week’s events in Ukraine.

“Why would our government enjoy your presence here when you are acting as an apology for the murder?” McCallug asked.

“Well, that’s a good question,” Filatov replied. “You can ask your government. It’s their business. I can leave at any time.”

Earlier, the ambassador said that the war in the Luhansk region of Ukraine had been going on for almost eight years and claimed that it was “conducted by the Kiev government against Donbass and the people of Luhansk.”

“I’m sorry, Ambassador,” McCulloch replied, “but that war was started by Russia. It was provoked by Russia. It was run by Russia. Russia is arming separatists in the areas you mentioned.”

“We didn’t,” Filatov replied.

The ambassador continued: “It has begun [Ukraine] The government, which came to power in 2014, and to everyone, the only reason was the people of the region’s republics, which they simply rejected – that they did not accept – the new regime, which was about Ukraine mutations. They wanted to keep their language, which is Russian, to say it, to leave the room, to give up real life, and not just that. They were the victims of an old operation aimed at suppressing them. “

McCulloch then accused the ambassador of presenting the “Russian version of the event” and asked Filatov why RTE viewers should “believe in the Russian version of the event when Russia has been confusing us in recent weeks.”

The ambassador responded that he did not think the Russian government was misleading anyone.

McCullough then referred to the ambassador’s statement just 10 days earlier, saying Russia’s claim of an attack on Ukraine was ridiculous.

“We have no plans to attack anyone, at least all of Ukraine,” Filatov said on February 16.

“We have no political, economic, military or anything [any] Another reason to do this. The whole idea is crazy, “Filatov said earlier.

Filatov initially declined to comment when they were nurtured by McCullough, but later said the attack was “not our choice.”

McCullough wasn’t buying it.

“Your forces have invaded a sovereign nation. It was absolutely your choice,” Host said.

“Well, it wasn’t our choice,” Filatov replied. “If you are a little more patient, you will hear what they have to say. We have tried to settle everything politically through the Minsk process. They have failed. It is clear that Kiev just does not want to sit down. Day. They only used this diplomacy as a cover for offensive preparations for them. “

The “Minsk Process” refers to a series of agreements reached after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

McCullagh said there was “no evidence” to support the ambassador’s claim.

“There is no evidence. Do you expect the world to believe that Kiev waited until about 200,000 troops on your border waited for an attack to begin. It is ridiculous to use your own words,” McCullough said.

The interview comes on the second day of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday morning, local time. [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “