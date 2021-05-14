Ireland refuses to pay ransom demand in attack on its national health service



Ireland’s health service, the HSE, shut down all of its IT techniques on Friday following a “important” ransomware attack which has disrupted COVID-19 testing and different affected person providers, the BBC stories. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program doesn’t seem to have been affected.

A authorities official tells information station RTE that a global cyber prison group is liable for the attack. “This isn’t espionage. It was a global attack, however that is only a cyber prison gang searching for cash,” says Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment Ossian Smyth.

Micheál Martin, the nation’s Taoiseach (prime minister), says Ireland won’t be paying any ransom.

In accordance to the Monetary Occasions, the federal government acquired a ransom demand to be paid in bitcoin. The attack appeared to have an effect on knowledge saved on the health system’s central servers, stories RTE, nevertheless it didn’t seem any affected person knowledge was compromised.

The HSE tweeted yesterday that it had taken down its IT techniques as a precaution to defend them from the attack.

There’s a important ransomware attack on the HSE IT techniques. We have now taken the precaution of shutting down all our our IT techniques in order to defend them from this attack and to permit us absolutely assess the scenario with our personal safety companions. — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 14, 2021

The attack had a extreme impression on the nation’s health and social care providers on Friday, however emergency providers continued to function usually, according to health minister Stephen Donnelly. He reiterated that Ireland’s COVID vaccinations have been persevering with as deliberate.

At present has been a difficult day for @HSELive . However in the midst of such problem the Vaccination programme continues to carry out. Aviva vaccination centre has in the present day surpassed 52,000 vaccinations since they opened – greater than the capability of the stadium! pic.twitter.com/QJ9lmvg14F — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) May 14, 2021

The Ireland attack comes lower than every week after the same incident at Colonial Pipeline, which took one of many largest gasoline pipelines in the US offline. The corporate reportedly paid an almost $5 million ransom to the attackers in that occasion, to get its techniques again on-line.