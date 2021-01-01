Ireland vs Zimbabwe II T20 Match Report: Ireland vs Zimbabwe II T20 Match Report and Highlights: Ireland avenged the defeat, beating Zimbabwe in the second T20 to level the series

In the second T20 of the five-match series, Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by 7 wickets. With this, they have tied the series 1-1. Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 152 for five in the match. In reply, Ireland lost 3 wickets in 18.3 overs and scored 153 runs.

The hero of the match was Kevin O’Brien, who hit a magnificent 60 off 41 balls with the help of seven fours and sixes. In addition, he made a strong start to the first wicket with Paul Starling (37). Dockrell hit an unbeaten 33 off 26 balls with three fours to seal the victory.



Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first. For him, Milton Shumbha hit an unbeaten 46 off 27 balls with four fours and two sixes, while Ryan Burley hit an unbeaten 37 off 33 balls with three fours and two sixes. However, the bowlers thwarted the hard work of these two.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had recorded a thrilling victory in the first T20I, while the third T20I of the series will be played on September 1. The match will also take place in Dublin.

