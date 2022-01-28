Irfan Pathan 18 Balls Fifty Wasted As India Maharajas Lost by 5 Runs to World Giants in Legends Cricket League

India Maharajas’ team has been eliminated after losing by 5 runs in their last league match of the Legends Cricket League. Now the World Giants and Asia Lions will face each other in the final match on Saturday. Asia Lions won 2 out of 4 and World Giants made it to the finals by winning 3 out of 4 league matches.

The last league match between World Giants and India Maharajas came to an exciting end. At one point India Maharajas’s team had reached victory, but on the crucial occasion, after scoring 56 runs in 21 balls, Brett Lee sent Irfan Pathan back to the pavilion. This is where the course of the match changed. Lee bowled brilliantly in the last over to win the match for his team.

India Maharajas needed 8 runs to win in the last over. The first ball went wide and there were 7 runs off 6 balls. Then Irfan Pathan’s brilliant innings came to an end in the affair of playing a big shot on the next ball. Rajat Bhatia was caught on the very next ball and got a run. Then invention Salvi could not hit a single ball with the bat. In this way only 2 runs were scored in this over and India lost by 5 runs.

Irfan Pathan scored a fifty in 18 balls in this match, which was the fastest fifty so far in this tournament. He scored 56 runs in 21 balls which included 3 fours and 6 sixes. Earlier, South African legend Herschelle Gibbs scored 89 runs in 46 balls for the World Giants. He hit 7 fours and 7 sixes in this innings.

Playing first in this match, World Giants scored 228 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Apart from Gibbs, Peter Mustard also played a brilliant half-century by scoring 57 runs in 33 balls. Irish star Kevin O’Brien also took the score to 220 with his 14-ball 34. He hit five sixes.

Chasing the target of 229 runs, India did not start well but Naman Ojha remained at one end. Ojha played a blistering innings of 95 runs in 51 balls but this innings was not enough to win India. Yusuf Pathan, captaining in this match, also scored 45 runs in 22 balls but could not win. In this way India Maharajas got out after losing 3 out of 4 matches in the tournament.