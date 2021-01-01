Irfan Pathan and Ravichandran Ashwin: Irfan Pathan says Ashwin must be hiccuping: Irfan Pathan says Ashwin must be hiccuping

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has sent a funny tweet about the omission of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the team. Many former cricketers, including Pathan, expressed surprise that Ravichandran Ashwin was not included in the squad for the Oval Test.

Ashwin is ranked second in the ICC Test rankings. But so far he has not been named in the playing XI for a match in the Test series against England.

Irfan Pathan wanted to say that Ashwin’s name came up several times in the series for the playing XI but each time he had to sit on the bench. He tweeted – ‘Ashwin has never had so much trouble in this series in his entire life!’

Hiccups are related to remembering a person. That is why Pathan wanted to say that someone or someone remembered Ashwin during this series.

Former batsman VVS Laxman had expressed surprise at the inclusion of Ashwin in the squad after the toss in the fourth Test. Laxman had said that Ashwin had recently taken six wickets at the same ground while playing for Surrey. Laxman believed that he could be very useful.