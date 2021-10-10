Irfan was going to be ‘Sardar Udham’, not Vicky Kaushal, Babil also got the role

Ever since the director announced the revolutionary lion biopic, it has been in the spotlight. Now the film ‘Sardar Udham’ is ready for release. In this, he will be seen in the role of Udham Singh. However, very few people know that Shujit Sarkar wanted to cast Khan in this leading role of Udham Singh. Now producer Ronnie Lahiri has revealed that Irrfan’s son wanted to be cast for the role of young Udham Singh in the film. Revolutionary Udham Singh went to London and assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in 1919 to avenge the Jallianwala massacre. Udham Singh was later hanged. Irfan wanted to cast in this character first, but then he went to Vicky Kaushal. In fact, Irrfan was battling cancer at the time, so he left the film. Although Irfan was very eager to play the role. Lahiri said, ‘When I saw Babylon, he was in school. Irfan Saran wanted us to meet him because Babil wanted to play the role of young Udham Singh. Although Babylon could not be a part of the film, in June this year Shujit Sarkar and Ronnie Lahiri announced that they were going to make another film about Babylon. Speaking of Shujit Sarkar, he made a superhit film ‘Piku’ with Irrfan in 2015. The film stars Irrfan opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It remains to be seen whether the Shujit government after Irfan can repeat the same success with Babylon. Babil is all set to make her acting debut with the Netflix movie ‘Kala’. The film is being directed by Anvita Dutt and will star opposite Tripti Dimari Babil.